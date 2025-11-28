News

RAISING THE ROOF: Independence leader Rath gets standing ovation at the UCP AGM as he challenges Smith

Jeffrey Rath of the Alberta Prosperity project received a standing ovation 4th the UCP AGM in Edmonton as he challenged Premier Danielle Smith on Alberta independence.
Jeffrey Rath of the Alberta Prosperity project received a standing ovation 4th the UCP AGM in Edmonton as he challenged Premier Danielle Smith on Alberta independence. Screenshot via X
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Abpoli
Danielle Smith
Ableg
Alberta Prosperity Project
Alberta Independence
Jeffrey Rath
Mitch Sylvestre
UCP AGM 2025

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news