RancheView School in Cochrane holds 'Pride Day' for children aged five to 14 years old

RancheView School in Cochrane, AB, has recently celebrated "Pride Day" — with some unique claims being made about the school and how they conducted the day's events. The secondary school, which teaches children from kindergarten to Grade 8, had a "Pride Day" for students as shown on the school calendar telling students to "dress rainbow."They held the event on June 8, and in a clip on Instagram, David DeWolfe claims his nieces attend the school and were given a newsletter which informed parents about the event. The newsletter lists the activities the students would partake in, including "design[ing] gay pride t-shirts."."Every kid got to do this — and now they're auctioning them off," DeWolfe asserted.DeWolfe also claims the newsletter provided parents with a form which had to be filled out 24 hours prior to the "pride day" and would involve children being required to wait outside of the classroom until the "pride activities" were over."No problem — your kid can sit in the hall while they do all the gay pride stuff in the classroom," stated DeWolfe. The Western Standard reached out to RancheView School for comment, but was referred to their school division, Rocky View Schools (RVS), for comment. .The Western Standard then reached out to RVS for comment, but did not receive any comment by the deadline. On the RanchView School Facebook page, the school had advertised the event last year as well in June."Pride Day, dress in your brightest and boldest colours or rainbow attire to promote inclusivity, acceptance and the right to be who you are, and love who you love," stated the post's graphic. Their Facebook page background picture also features a shot of the school's entrance with a pride crosswalk. In 2021, CochraneNow reported students at the school painted the crosswalk rainbow for "Pride Month.".Though at the time, the flag had been painted with acrylic and was non-permanent. At the beginning of June, RVS also posted on their Facebook, informing its followers of "Pride Season.""Pride Season runs from June through September and celebrates 2SLGBTQI+ people, their resilience and the many ways they strengthen our communities," they wrote in the post. "We value who you are, what you bring and the importance of acceptance and belonging for all."