The royal brothers, William and Harry, are at odds with each other, due in no small part to Harry’s book Spare, a tell-all, behind the scenes look at the royal family.
The same could be said of their father, King Charles III and his brother, Prince Andrew, the Duke of York.
According to the UK’s The Sun, the former has booted the latter out of his posh apartment in Buckingham Palace
The disgraced Duke, who has already been forced to close his office there, enjoyed sleeping at the Palace with a selection of meticulously arranged cuddly toys, says The Sun.
Andrew has been told that if he wants to sleep in London he must move into new digs, with nearby St James’s Palace a possible option.
The news comes nearly a year after Andrew’s £12 million (CAD$19,793,760) sexual abuse lawsuit payout to Virginia Giuffre tied to the infamous Jeffery Epstein scandal. Andrew did not admit any crime or misconduct in relation to the affair.
It is the latest blow dished out to the divorced dad of two since Charles succeeded their late mother the Queen to the throne last September.
A source inside Buckingham Palace told The Sun, “The King has made it clear that Buckingham Palace is no place for Prince Andrew.”
“First his office closed last year and now his sleeping quarters.”
On Christmas Eve, The Sun reported he was forced to close his Palace office and told not to use it as an address
"Andrew loved having a suite at Buckingham Palace where he was not only set up for marital life with Sarah Ferguson but used it as a bachelor’s pad after his divorce.”
"He brought back a string of new girlfriends to his home in the Palace, even model Caprice. A bachelor’s flat in St James’s Palace doesn’t have the same allure for a single man.”
Last year, The Sun revealed Andrew liked to surround himself in his royal bed with five teddy bears or other stuffed animals, which had to be in specific positions.
Staff drew a sketch on how they should be arranged, including a teddy holding a heart, hippos, plus cushions with ‘Daddy’, ‘Ducks’ and ‘Prince’ on them.
If they were not set out as he liked, he would throw a tantrum, it was claimed.
Mementos of his Royal Navy helicopter days were also dotted around, including upturned military shell cases which served as ashtrays.
The door was labelled “The Duke and Duchess of York” years after he split from Sarah in 1992. Dozens of pics of his ex-wife, now 63, plus daughters Beatrice, 34, and Eugenie, 32, filled the suite.
It was also revealed the prince would be awoken there each morning by a footman who set down a calling tray containing a pot of tea, China cup and saucer.
Last January Andrew was stripped of his military roles and royal patronages amid links to the disgraced Epstein.
Meanwhile, it has been reported Andrew has been confidently telling pals, while out shooting, of a big development that could restore his shattered reputation.
A source said, “He says details are about to be made public which will change people’s perceptions of him. He says that it will happen next month.”
It is understood discussions are under way to find him accommodation in London.
He is expected to keep his 31-room mansion Royal Lodge in Windsor. He was photographed driving there this week.
“However, all his treasured possessions have been shifted out while renovation takes place and they will never return now his older brother Charles is King,” reports The Sun.
The opportunity for Charles to show Andrew the door came when it was announced Buckingham Palace will be undergoing a £369million (CAD$608,658,120) rebuilding project which includes gutting and renovating Andrew’s suite, known as the Chamber Floor.
The renovation work is expected to be finished in 2027.
It's high time Canada splits with the Crown. Think of the money that could be saved from all the useless Fed and Prov governor generals.
