Randy Boissonnault connected to alleged cocaine smuggler

Liberal Employment Minister Randy Boissonnault (Edmonton Center) is in more hot water after revelations a company he co-owned shared a post office box with a woman arrested for two significant drugs busts, reported the National Post on Monday.“Minister Boissonnault (is) linked to a woman involved in a drug smuggling ring caught with 200 kilograms of cocaine,” alleged Conservative MP Michael Cooper (St. Albert-Edmonton) on Monday. “This raises serious questions about Trudeau's cabinet vetting and has potential national security implications. What kind of company do Trudeau ministers keep?”.The shared post office box was located at an Edmonton UPS outlet and appears on an April 2020 licence for Boissonnault’s former company, Global Health Imports Corporation (GHI), the National Post reported.“The mailbox is also listed on a different company’s registration document as the home address for Francheska Leblond, a woman who has been named in run-ins with police since at least 2008, according to Alberta Court of Justice records,” wrote the Post, adding Leblond has also used the name Francheska Quach.“UPS Store spokesman Steve Moorman said that someone named Francheska Leblond has rented the mailbox since 2013. GHI’s name is not on the rental agreement, he said, although GHI’s mail sometimes arrived at the mailbox. He said people occasionally turned up at the store in the Edmonton strip mall looking for GHI.”According to Global News, incorporation documents reveal Stephen Anderson, chief operating officer for GHI, formed a numbered company with Leblond in 2021, several months before her arrest in the Dominican Republic for cocaine trafficking..“Corporate documents show, as of June 27, 2024, Boissonnault is no longer a 50% shareholder in the controversial medical supply company, effectively cutting ties with Anderson,” said Global News.News of Boissonnault’s alleged connection to Leblond follows weeks of controversy involving his claims of Indigenous identity and subsequent media reports.Conservative MPs recently called for Boissonnault’s resignation in the House of Commons over an indigenous heritage claim connected to GHI and government procurement.It is alleged the company labeled itself Indigenous in an attempt to win a government contract for face masks. Boissonnault has referred to himself as Indigenous.MP Garnet Genuis (Sherwood Park-Fort Saskatchewan) suggested Boissonnault was an “elite insider” trying to obtain government contracts intended for Indigenous people.Boissonnault’s company “tried to get in on the action” Genuis alleged.“But up until today, we didn't know just how high the rot went,” he said.