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SAY WHAT?: Ranking the Top Ten most painful English speakers in Canadian politics

The Western Standard searched far and wide to find Canada's top ten most unintelligible politicians in the English language.
Liberal MP Chandra Arya
Liberal MP Chandra AryaCourtesy Twitter
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Jean Chretien
Ben Bankas
Leah Gazan
Olivia Chow
Stephan Dion
Chandra Arya
Sukh Dhaliwal
Pierre Paul-Hus
Rohini Arora
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Mandeep Dhaliwal
Bob Dosanjh Singh
Ahsanul Hafiz
Jagsharan Singh Mahal
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Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news