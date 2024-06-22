Rapper Zuby says post-traumatic 'grand awakening' is underway worldwide

A post-pandemic “grand awakening” is underway around the world, speaker and podcaster Zuby told the Reclaiming Canada Conference Saturday.At day one of the event, organized by citizen group We Unify, Zuby said his experience as a speaker in 15 countries in recent years showed him the pandemic was a difficult period for many people.“It's been absolutely crazy. I did an event in Australia, back in 2022. You could just tell people who've been traumatized. And I get the same feeling being here in Canada,” he said.While some watched the event online, Zuby gave special credit to the 1,500 people in attendance at the Victoria Conference Centre.“Shout out to you for just persisting through these last couple of years for not allowing the situation to break you because that is a true testament to every single person in this room,” he said.“Just the fact that you are here and you have chosen to come to this event that tells me a lot about what's in your heart tells me a lot. So this is a very powerful room right now. It's going to be a very powerful conference.”Zuby said Canada had “crazy authoritarian madness” during the pandemic, but he enjoyed the Canadians he met in Victoria.“The amount of negative posts I put out about Canada between 2020 and 2022, it feels like it was very deserved. But I also feel a bit conflicted now because I'm like, everyone is so cool. Everyone is so nice. I don't understand,” he said.“Honestly, I don't think your prime minister is an accurate representation of the population here. I have some choice words for him but I need to remain in the country. So people were surprised I was able to come in and I need to make sure I'm able to leave when the time comes.”Zuby said the so-elites trying to rule the world needed a new title because they are not superior.“I don't know what the weirdos are planning in Davos,” he said.“You could call them rich dorks. You could call them megalomaniacs. You could call them parasites. Maybe you could call them elitists, but I refuse to call these people the leaves. And I don't know who voted for them.”Power belongs to the people, Zuby told the audience at the Victoria Conference Centre.“That's one of the greatest problems we have in the world is that the average person does not realize that we truly have the power,” he said.“And we're in a very unique time period where there is technology that now exists and which is coming down the pipeline, which has the potential to free people and liberate us or to enslave us.”The audience gave Zuby hope, as did audiences he had seen around the world. He said a “beautiful...grand awakening” was taking place.“I see a lot of beautiful souls. And I think that there's something very magical that is happening right now all over the globe, which is bringing people together from all across the world, people who care about freedom, people who care about human dignity, people who care about equality in the true sense, and that's what unites all these people together.”