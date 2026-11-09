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Rath defends legal bills as Alberta Prosperity Project faces audit calls

An ongoing dispute over legal fees has deepened divisions within the Alberta independence movement after bank records filed in litigation involving Alberta Prosperity Project (APP) legal counsel Jeffrey Rath and two First Nations’ settlement trusts resurfaced, showing two transfers totalling $288,531.45 to his professional corporation.
An ongoing dispute over legal fees has deepened divisions within the Alberta independence movement after bank records filed in litigation involving Alberta Prosperity Project (APP) legal counsel Jeffrey Rath and two First Nations’ settlement trusts resurfaced, showing two transfers totalling $288,531.45 to his professional corporation.Image credit: Western Standard - ChatGPT AI
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Abpoli
Whistle Stop Cafe
Chris Scott
Jeff Rath
Alberta Prosperity Project
Abpol
Eva Chipiuk
Alberta Independence
Alberta Prosperity Society
Alberta independence movement
Mitch Sylvestre
Sturgeon Lake Cree Nation
Stay Free Alberta
Tallcree First Nation
Greg Hartzler