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'Rather than complain, send support': Ford responds to American complaints over wildfire smoke

Wildfire, Doug Ford
Wildfire, Doug FordScreenshot X; CBC
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Doug Ford
Wildfire
Canadian Wildfires
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american air
American air quality
Wildfires Canada
Wildfires Ontario
Americans on Canadian wildfires
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