CALGARY — Artificial intelligence is eroding Canadians’ confidence in online shopping ahead of the holiday season, with 72% saying the technology makes it almost impossible to distinguish what is real from what is fake.RBC’s 2026 Holiday Shopping Scams Poll found 71% of Canadians plan to shop online for Black Friday and the holidays, even as concerns grow about convincing fake retailers, advertisements and endorsements.Some 67% believe AI has eliminated familiar warning signs of scams, such as spelling mistakes and poorly designed content. Only 50% are confident they could identify an AI-generated shopping scam.The poll found 84% believe AI makes fake advertisements harder to recognize, while 82% said the same about fraudulent online retailers and 77% about fake celebrity and influencer endorsements.Social media is a particular source of concern. More than half of Canadians — 54% — said they regularly encounter posts from fake retailers or brands, while 25% have seen advertisements they initially considered legitimate before realizing they were scams.Despite that, 21% assume social media advertisements come from legitimate retailers or brands..Anthropic’s IPO filing cautions AI could pose risks to humanity.“While Canadians are busy shopping and hunting for deals this holiday season, scammers are just as busy looking for opportunities,” said Amit Sadhu, RBC’s senior vice-president of credit and fraud management.“Fake websites, social media ads and marketplace posts, as well as AI-generated content are becoming more convincing, making it harder to know what’s real.”Sadhu urged shoppers to independently look up unfamiliar retailers instead of clicking through advertisements, examine website addresses carefully and check sellers’ reviews before transferring money through second-hand marketplaces.The poll found 70% of Canadians worry they or someone they know will fall victim to a scam during Black Friday and holiday shopping.The most common concern was scammers obtaining personal or financial information, cited by 68%. Half worried about paying for something that never arrives, while 47% feared they would not recognize a scam until it was too late.Shopping under pressure could compound those risks. Some 68% said scam warning signs are easy to miss when rushing, and 23% admitted they at least sometimes skip safety checks when pressed for time.Although 83% said they are more aware of scams than ever, 60% feel unable to keep up with new schemes and 54% feel they cannot escape scam attempts.Fewer than half said they would always take individual steps to check an unfamiliar retailer before buying. Just 42% would always search for the retailer separately, seek independent reviews or check whether its website is secure. Only 37% would always examine the website address closely.Still, 49% said they had abandoned an online purchase because something felt wrong.