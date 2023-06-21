The Royal Canadian Air Force finished the search for two missing crew members and confirmed they lost their lives in a helicopter crash near Ottawa early Tuesday morning.
In a statement released Wednesday, the department of National Defence officially confirmed the deaths.
“The two missing aircrew members from the Royal Canadian Air Force CH-147F Chinook that crashed in the Ottawa River in the early hours of Tuesday, June 20, were found last evening,” said the statement.
“Tragically, neither member survived.”
At the request of their families, the names of the deceased individuals are not being released at this time.
While on a training mission, the crew of four crashed into the Ottawa River near Garrison Petawawa, ON.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was the first to confirm any deaths from the crash on Tuesday afternoon, without providing specific details.
“This incident is a painful reminder that members of the Canadian Armed Forces undertake great risks to defend Canada, whether in combat or in training,” Defence Minister Anita Anand told the media on Wednesday morning.
According to Anand, the two crew members injured in the accident received treatment for minor injuries and were released from the hospital.
On Tuesday, a search mission involved more than 110 members of the Canadian Armed Forces, as well as the Ontario Provincial Police Marine and Dive Unit, and local fire departments. They worked together on both the shore and water to carry out the search.
Chief of Defence Staff General Wayne Eyre said the crash served as a reminder of the risks involved in military service and that it can be “dangerous work.”
“Our people know the risks, and they take them willingly,” said Eyre.
“Because they understand the importance of their work. Because they love their country.”
The crash occurred during a night training exercise and is currently under investigation.
No timeline was given by Anand for when the investigation would finish.
“At this time, we don’t have a specific date for its conclusion,” Anand told reporters in Ottawa.
“Obviously, we want the investigation to be careful. We want the investigation to be fulsome and comprehensive and therefore, I am encouraging all involved to be as thorough as possible so that we can provide as much information as possible to the families, to the loved ones, to 450 Squadron and indeed to Canadians.”
According to Major General Sylvain Ménard, the Royal Canadian Air Force's chief fighter capability and former commander of 3 Wing Bagotville, it was uncertain if the helicopter's black box had been found.
(2) comments
Is it another 70 yr old heli ?
Sorry to hear the loss of these lives. What happened ? Faulty equipment, poor training ? Was it avoidable ? Who is liable ?
