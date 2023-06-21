Canada CH-147 Chinook helicopter
Image courtesy of RCAF

The Royal Canadian Air Force finished the search for two missing crew members and confirmed they lost their lives in a helicopter crash near Ottawa early Tuesday morning.

In a statement released Wednesday, the department of National Defence officially confirmed the deaths.

(2) comments

Machuugoo
Machuugoo

Is it another 70 yr old heli ?

BurdLadie
BurdLadie

Sorry to hear the loss of these lives. What happened ? Faulty equipment, poor training ? Was it avoidable ? Who is liable ?

