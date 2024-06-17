RCAF trainer plane forced to land wheels-free at 15 Wing Moose Jaw

A Royal Canadian Air Force training aircraft had to land on its underside Wednesday as the wheels did not engage for a landing.The Western Standard inquired of 15 Wing Moose Jaw following a news tip from John Thomson and received this reply from Public Affairs Officer Captain Jean Doyon."RCAF is aware of an incident that involved an RCAF CT-156 Harvard II training aircraft at 15 Wing Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan on 12 June at approximately 10:11 local time. Both members involved in the incident executed a safe gear-up landing per their training," Doyon wrote."This incident is now under investigation by the RCAF’s Directorate of Flight Safety, and no more details will be provided at the moment to ensure integrity of the investigative process. Both aircrew were taken to hospital as a precautionary measure and subsequently released."According to an RCAF website, "The CT-156 Harvard II is the aircraft of choice to help new pilots move seamlessly from basic flight training to high-performance jet training."The Harvard’s performance, advanced cockpit layout and agile handling make it an ideal stepping stone toward advanced training phases. Its fully pressurized cockpit features an electronic flight instrument system and a global positioning system (GPS)."The plane is 10.18 m long, 10.21 m wide, and 3.25 m in height. It weighs 2,971 kg empty (6550 lbs). Its maximum speed is 575 km/hr and its range is 843 km.A previous incident with a Harvard II happened on October 24, 2018, as a student pilot from 2 Canadian Forces Flying Training School conducting solo training experienced the symptoms of a G-induced almost-loss of consciousness.Below, a three-minute video shows the Harvard II in use at the 15 Wing Moose Jaw.