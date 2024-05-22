RCMP add indigenous ribbon skirt to uniform

The indigenous ribbon skirt has become an official part of an RCMP uniform Commissioner Mike Duharme announced via Twitter ("X") on Tuesday..Momentum towards incorporation of a ribbon skirt began with an RCMP review in 2019. Later, young Isabella Kulak of Cote First Nation became a catalyst for a national ribbon skirt wearing movement.In December 2020, Kulak, then 10 years old, wore her ribbon skirt to school in Kamsack, Sask., for a "formal day." However, she was told by an educational assistant that her outfit didn't match and wasn't formal enough.On Jan. 4, 2021, Isabella returned to school from the winter break wearing the skirt once again. People from around the world began to post photos of themselves wearing ribbon skirts in support of the girl. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who called her "courageous" during a January news conference.Insp. Honey Dwyer, a Lac La Ronge Indian Band member in charge of Saskatchewan's Indigenous Police Services Unit met with Isabella Kulak and her parents, and two Kamsack RCMP officers as Kulak was made an honorary member of Saskatchewan's Indigenous women's advisory committee.Kulak was presented with an RCMP ribbon skirt made by Dwyer, along with gifts from Ottawa that included ribbons and a blanket. She was also invited to attend a committee meeting."She's brought attention to others who are non-indigenous to see what the ribbon skirt represents and that we should have pride in that ribbon skirt," Dwyer told CBC.Dwyer created an advisory committee of six indigenous women and two-spirited individuals in 2019, as the RCMP formed a reconciliation strategy.Sen. Mary Jane McCallum put forward a bill in the Senate to establish Jan. 4 as "National Ribbon Skirt Day." It received Royal assent on December 15, 2022.The preamble to the bill states that "the ribbon skirt is a centuries-old spiritual symbol of womanhood, identity, adaptation and survival and is a way for women to honour themselves and their culture" and "represents a direct connection to Mother Earth and its sacred medicines."The bill also states that "indigenous culture, tradition and ceremony, including Indigenous ties to language and the land, are critical to the vitality and well-being of Canada’s First Peoples."The bill also cited Call for Justice 15.2 of the Final Report of the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls that called on Canadians to “[d]ecolonize by learning the true history of Canada … and learn about and celebrate Indigenous Peoples’ history, cultures, pride, and diversity."The handmade skirts would have originally been made from hide and decorated with hand-collected materials. In later years, such skirts were made with ribbon and fabric received through trade with settlers.Judy Pelly, a knowledge keeper, member of the Saskatchewan RCMP Indigenous Women's advisory committee and Isabella's great-aunt, told CBC that ribbon skirts don't become sacred until they're blessed by ceremony. She felt they could be worn outside of ceremony as a symbol of womanhood and identity.In mid-2021, Dwyer was hopeful the RCMP would make the skirt official."I can't say, 'Yes, it's going to happen.' But I feel positive that we are in the right direction there," Dwyer said at the time."It acknowledges our place as indigenous people in this organization," she added. "It's accepting us and that part of our culture. It's accepting all of us — the culture that goes with that. We've accepted the braids, so what about the other parts of the ceremony that make Indigenous people?"