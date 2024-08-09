RCMP admit many Canadians don't trust them

The RCMP is facing a growing "credibility gap" and must work to "enhance public trust" by being more transparent about its use of investigative technologies, according to an internal audit. Blacklock's Reporter says the audit highlights concerns over the Mounties' lack of openness regarding their use of facial recognition technology and spyware, issues that have previously drawn criticism from a Commons committee.“The audit team found there has been limited transparency and public notice related to the RCMP’s use of emerging investigative technology,” stated the Audit Of Emerging Investigative Technologies. The report noted that RCMP divisions often only informed the media about their use of advanced technology after successful investigations had concluded.This approach has attracted negative attention, particularly from the media and the Privacy Commissioner, who have raised privacy concerns about the RCMP’s practices. “The majority of media and Privacy Commissioner attention relates to instances where the RCMP used technology without informing the public, highlighting privacy concerns,” the auditors wrote. The report recommended that a more transparent organizational approach could help rebuild public trust and support the RCMP's modernization efforts.The RCMP’s lack of transparency was also condemned by the Commons ethics committee in 2022 when senior officers refused to fully disclose their use of facial recognition technology. “The committee is of the view that RCMP officials were very reluctant to provide complete answers,” said the report Facial Recognition Technology And The Growing Power Of Artificial Intelligence. Members of the committee expressed concerns about the RCMP’s evasiveness during testimony.Further controversy arose when it was revealed that the RCMP had been using spyware since 2012, which was capable of activating smartphone cameras and microphones, downloading emails, and accessing all electronic records on targeted devices. Daniel Therrien, the now-retired Commissioner of Privacy, questioned “whether it’s ethical or not” for the RCMP to use such surveillance tools, even if they were sanctioned by court warrants.In a March 14 report, the RCMP acknowledged a decline in public trust, noting that while some Canadians were more inclined to trust individual officers, there was a general distrust of the RCMP as an institution. The report, Canadians’ Perceptions Of The Royal Canadian Mounted Police, highlighted that the theme of accountability was a significant concern, particularly in relation to abuses of authority, workplace harassment, and mismanagement.The report also pointed out that while nearly all Canadians still recognize the iconic image of a Mountie on horseback in a red serge uniform, only 58% of respondents expressed “trust and confidence in the RCMP’s contribution to public safety,” a significant drop from 74% in 2019. This decline underscores the need for the RCMP to address transparency and accountability issues to restore public confidence.