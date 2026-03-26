RCMP and Australian police seize 115 kgs of meth in international sting

Three individuals have been arrested and 115 kgs of methamphetamine seized after a joint operation led by the RCMP Federal Policing Pacific Region Drugs and Organized Crime Section and the Australian Federal Police disrupted an international drug trafficking network.The investigation targeted two suspects allegedly involved in exporting meth from Canada to Australia. In January, RCMP officers, with support from Canada Border Services Agency staff at the Tsawwassen Container Examination Facility, intercepted 115 kgs of meth hidden in jars of pickles bound for Melbourne.On March 17, two men, aged 40 and 63, were arrested in Australia, where search warrants were executed at residences in Sydney and Melbourne. Authorities seized $400,000 in cash, eight 1-kilogram silver bars, a luxury vehicle, jewellery, watches, electronic devices, and drug paraphernalia.The 40-year-old faces charges of attempting to import a commercial quantity of border-controlled drugs and conspiracy to import such drugs under the Criminal Code Act 1995. The 63-year-old was charged with attempting to possess a commercial quantity of border-controlled drugs..In British Columbia, a 46-year-old foreign national was arrested in Kelowna and later released pending further investigation. He has been referred to the CBSA for immigration enforcement action. RCMP investigators also executed search warrants in Abbotsford, Lower Nicola, and Kelowna, seizing multiple cell phones and electronic devices.RCMP International Liaison Officers played a key role in coordinating the complex operation across multiple jurisdictions, ensuring criminal intelligence was shared between Canadian and international authorities.“Today’s announcement is the direct result of sustained international cooperation and the dedication of law enforcement professionals across multiple countries,” said Tim Arseneault, Acting Deputy Regional Commander of RCMP Federal Policing, Pacific Region.Nina Patel, Regional Director General of CBSA Pacific Region, said the arrests and meth seizure show what can be achieved through international collaboration. Simone Butcher, Commander of Southern Command at the AFP, emphasized the importance of targeting transnational crime before it can cause harm.