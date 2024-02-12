News

RCMP arrest couple after spree of golf course break-ins and a shooting in Southern Alberta

Seized guns
Seized gunsCourtesy RCMP
Loading content, please wait...
Golf
Rcmp
Alberta
Silver Willow Farm Sporting Club
Cottonwood Golf & Country Club
Sirocco Golf Course
Redwood Meadows Golf Course
Priddis Greens Golf Course
River Spirit Golf Course
Winter Green Golf Course
Water Valley Saloon
Serenity Golf Club
Kananaskis Country Golf Course
Livingstone Golf Course
Kyle Nechiporenko
Soleil Wenas

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news