RCMP arrest couple after spree of golf course break-ins and a shooting in Southern Alberta

A crime spree at golf courses across Southern Alberta ended on Friday after a shooting at a gun club — and now attempted murder charges have been laid against one of the accused.At approximately 5:10 a.m., Didsbury RCMP were dispatched to a break and enter in progress at the Silver Willow Farm Sporting Club, located in Mountain View County. The complainant, who is the property representative, was notified by an on-site security system that two suspects were at the business. The complainant drove to the business and observed two suspects enter a Volkswagen hatchback car and attempt to flee the area. However, the VW became stuck and the male suspect exited the vehicle with a long barrelled firearm, pointed it at the complainant and proceeded to run towards the complainant’s vehicle. The male suspect then shot at the complainant, who was still in his vehicle, striking the vehicle. The complainant was not injured. RCMP attended the scene and set up containment. Assistance was requested from the Emergency Response Team, Police Dog Services and Olds and Airdrie RCMP. Residents in the area were placed on a shelter in place warning.Arrests were made a short time later that led to charges in a string of golf course break and enters across Southern Alberta.The course involved were: Cottonwood Golf & Country Club in Foothills County;Sirocco Golf Course in Foothills County;Redwood Meadows Golf Course in Tsuut’ina;Priddis Greens Golf Course in Foothills County;River Spirit Golf Course in Calgary;Winter Green Golf Course in Rocky View County;Water Valley Saloon in Water Valley;Serenity Golf Club in Rocky View County;Kananaskis Country Golf Course in Kananaskis; andLivingstone Golf Course in Rocky View CountyThe investigation, spearheaded by various RCMP detachments in the Southern Alberta District, uncovered a string of break-ins targetting golf courses and businesses in several counties surrounding Calgary. The Cochrane Crime Reduction Unit (CRU), identified a male and female believed to be responsible for the crimes and a suspect vehicle, a VW Jetta.On Friday, a coordinated effort involving the Cochrane CRU, Southern Alberta District CRU, and Calgary Police Service Tactical Unit culminated in the execution of a search warrant at a residence in northwest Calgary. During the operation, a female suspect was apprehended, and a significant cache of stolen property, including laptops, motorcycles, firearms and Canadian currency, was seized.Arrested individuals, Kyle Nechiporenko, 37, and Soleil Wenas, 20, both residents of Calgary, face a litany of charges, ranging from attempted murder and firearm-related offenses to break and enter and possession of stolen property.After Judicial Interim Release Hearings, both Nechiporenko and Wenas were remanded into custody and are scheduled to appear at the Alberta Court of Justice in Didsbury on February 12 2024.Another female suspect arrested during the operation faces charges of break and enter and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000. She was released on an undertaking and is set to appear at the Alberta Court of Justice in Cochrane on March 12.