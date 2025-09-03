RCMP arrest Manitoba teen for allegedly threatening other teen with weapon over video

Dauphin RCMP say two people are facing charges after officers seized firearms, a prohibited magazine, a taser, and paraphernalia linked to organized crime during a search of a local residence.The investigation began on Saturday, when police received a report that a 16-year-old male had allegedly threatened a 15-year-old male with a weapon during a video chat.Following up on the report, officers executed a search warrant on Monday at a home on Davidson Ave. West in Dauphin. Inside, RCMP said they discovered several firearms that were not stored safely, along with other prohibited items..A 49-year-old woman and a 16-year-old male were arrested at the scene. Both are facing multiple charges in connection with the items seized and the reported threats. Police said the pair have been released on Undertakings and are scheduled to appear in court at a later date.Investigators noted that the incident highlights ongoing concerns about youth, weapons, and connections to organized crime in the region. Dauphin RCMP continue to investigate.