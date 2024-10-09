RCMP Auto Theft Unit cracks down on Calgary dealership in stolen vehicle ring

The RCMP Auto Theft Unit, along with several law enforcement agencies, executed search warrants on August 28, targeting a Calgary-area auto dealership suspected of being involved in the sale of stolen and re-vinned vehicles.The operation, conducted in collaboration with the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Team (ALERT), Airdrie RCMP, and Calgary Police Service, was part of an ongoing investigation that began in 2023. Two locations of International Motor Cars in Calgary and Airdrie were searched, leading to the recovery of three stolen vehicles that had been altered with new vehicle identification numbers (VINs) to conceal their origins. Police also seized an additional vehicle believed to be proceeds of crime.According to authorities, the stolen vehicles were either sold through the dealership or advertised for sale. Investigators suspect that more stolen and re-vinned vehicles have been sold through International Motor Cars and have yet to be recovered.Brooks Stella, 26, the owner of the dealership and a resident of Airdrie, has been charged with multiple offenses, including:Money LaunderingPossession of Property Obtained by Crime for the Purpose of TraffickingFraud Over $5,000Possession of Property Obtained by CrimeTrafficking in Property Obtained by Crime (x2)ForgeryThe RCMP has also engaged with the Alberta Motor Vehicle Industry Council (AMVIC) to assist in addressing the impact on numerous victims who purchased stolen vehicles through the dealership.Stella has been released from custody and is scheduled to appear in Alberta Court of Justice in Airdrie on October 23.Investigators continue to urge anyone who believes they may have purchased a stolen vehicle from International Motor Cars to contact authorities.