RCMP bust Alberta man who allegedly had illegal, military-style weapons

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) Federal Policing Integrated National Security Enforcement Team (INSET) has apprehended a Fort Saskatchewan resident for numerous weapons-related offences following an extensive investigation.Mark Alexander Peterson, 33, was taken into custody by INSET on February 13. Law enforcement officers executed a search warrant for Peterson's primary residence and vehicle, 25 km northeast of Edmonton. The RCMP seized two prohibited automatic rifles, one prohibited semi-automatic rifle, one prohibited automatic handgun, one restricted handgun, two non-restricted semi-automatic rifles, one non-restricted shotgun, 33 prescribed prohibited magazines and four bayonets. Several of the firearms seized were military-grade, possessing capabilities for automatic fire, rendering them prohibited under Canadian law.Peterson faces an array of charges, including possession of firearms knowing their possession is unauthorized, possession of prohibited weapons, devices or ammunition, weapons trafficking, possession of prohibited or restricted firearms with ammunition and unsafe storage of firearms.He will appear in the Alberta Court of Justice in Edmonton Wednesday.The RCMP urges citizens to remain vigilant and report any information pertaining to terrorism or suspicious activities to the National Security Information Network. Individuals can contact the network at 1-800-420-5805 or via email at RCMP.NSIN-RISN.GRC@rcmp-grc.gc.ca. Additionally, citizens are encouraged to notify their local police authorities. In the event of an immediate threat to safety, individuals should promptly dial 911.