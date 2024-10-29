RCMP busts Van Isle organized crime ring, seizes thousands of fake cannabis-laced edibles

In a major crackdown on an organized crime group operating on Vancouver Island, RCMP Federal Policing investigators seized thousands of counterfeit cannabis-laced edibles resembling popular snack brands and arrested six suspects. The October 3 operation targeted two dispensaries, five residences, and multiple storage and production sites across Port Alberni and Nanaimo, culminating in the seizure of large quantities of illicit drugs, unregulated cannabis, contraband tobacco, and cash.The operation, which focused on Green Coast Dispensary in Port Alberni and Coastal Storm Dispensary in Lantzville, uncovered a substantial array of counterfeit products packaged as familiar candies, chocolate bars, and chips, alongside over 120,000 edibles, 500 lbs. of cannabis bud, and over 19 pounds of shatter. Officials say these products were manufactured under unsanitary conditions in modular trailers and were likely cross-contaminated with other substances. The packaging of some products claimed potency levels up to 100 times stronger than regulated cannabis items, posing a serious risk to the public.Chief Supt. Stephen Lee, Deputy Regional Commander of the RCMP Federal Policing Program for the Pacific Region, cautioned the public, especially with Halloween approaching, to avoid unregulated cannabis edibles. "Given the highly contaminated and unsanitary conditions, these products present a severe health risk," he warned.In addition to the edible products, RCMP seized over 164 cases of contraband tobacco, 2.2 lbs. of pressed cannabis resin, over 5,000 vape cartridges, three kilograms of psilocybin mushrooms, and multiple firearms and vehicles. More than $400,000 in cash and two ATMs were also confiscated from the sites.The success of this operation involved collaborative efforts among several RCMP units, including the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit-BC and the Criminal Intelligence Service BC, in addition to local detachments in Nanaimo and Port Alberni. The RCMP said the investigation is ongoing, and multiple drug-related charges are pending.