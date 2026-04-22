RCMP calls China police a 'partner' as lawmakers question secrecy of cooperation deal

The RCMP is describing Chinese law enforcement as a policing “partner” on par with agencies like the FBI, while refusing to disclose details of a cooperation agreement with Beijing, saying the terms cannot be shared without Chinese permission.Blacklock's Reporter says Senior Deputy Commissioner Bryan Larkin made the comments during testimony before the Senate national finance committee, where he defended the arrangement as a standard tool for international policing collaboration despite growing political scrutiny.“It’s really around how we share information. It’s how we actually disclose information. It’s how we actually do mutual investigations, if we are requesting information, but also around the cost of investigations,” Larkin said.He added that some cooperation involves financial arrangements between agencies. “There are times where we may be requested for information where there is a financial implication and there is a cost-sharing mechanism, a cost-recovery mechanism,” he said. “It is also generally in the spirit of cooperation, the spirit of ensuring public safety.”But senators pressed for specifics about the agreement with China, which has not been publicly released.Sen. Clément Gignac said the arrangement had raised concerns among Canadians. “What does it consist of?” he asked..Larkin declined to provide details, citing confidentiality obligations. “I cannot speak with respect to the specifics of what is in the Memorandum Of Understanding based on obviously an agreement with our partner, in that particular case, Chinese law enforcement, that we would not disclose anything in the agreement without their permission,” he said.He insisted the agreement was routine. “What I can tell you, to bring ease of concern, is that these are very standard,” Larkin said, noting similar arrangements exist with the FBI, U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, CIA and other Canadian policing bodies.The agreement was first announced by Prime Minister Mark Carney during a visit to Beijing on January 16 as part of what he described as a “new Canada-China relationship,” though no legal text has been released publicly.Public Safety Minister Gary Anandasangaree also faced questions in February about the deal but avoided addressing specifics, saying he was “not here as a foreign policy expert.”Conservative MP Michael Cooper criticized the government for expanding cooperation with Chinese law enforcement, arguing Beijing has a record of targeting dissidents abroad..“The Beijing-based Communist regime has engaged in transnational repression, targeting members of Chinese diaspora communities in Canada,” Cooper said. “It is a regime that has surveilled, harassed and intimidated members of these communities. In doing so, it has shown no respect for Canada’s sovereignty and has actively threatened the safety and security of Canadians.”He pressed the minister on whether China respects basic legal norms. “Do they have civilian oversight of police in Beijing? Do they respect human rights?” he asked.Anandasangaree responded that Canada is navigating a changing global landscape.“What I will say is Canada is at a crossroads right now,” he said. “There is a need and an imperative for Canada to expand its trading relationships.”