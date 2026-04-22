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RCMP calls China police a 'partner' as lawmakers question secrecy of cooperation deal

RCMP
RCMPCourtesy RCMP
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Michael Cooper
Rcmp
Cdnpoli
China
Mark Carney
Bryan Larkin
Sen. Clément Gignac
Gary Anandasangaree

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