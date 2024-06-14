RCMP car and foot pursuit results in arrest of wanted man and armed accomplices in northern Sask

Three armed men, including one wanted for robbery and one on probation, were arrested by RCMP in northern Saskatchewan following a car chase and pursuit on foot.Saskatchewan RCMP’s Prince Albert Detachment, Prince Albert Warrant Enforcement and Suppression Team (WEST) and Prince Albert Crime Reduction Team (CRT) were conducting patrols on Sturgeon Lake First Nation on June 11 to locate a wanted male.An officer observed a truck known to be associated with the male, activated their emergency lights and attempted a traffic stop. The vehicle did not stop, so officers set up a tire deflation device in its path. The truck drove over it. Its two front tires were deflated but the truck did not stop for police.It continued driving on its rims until coming to a stop in a grassy field. The three occupants fled on foot and officers followed them down a heavily-brushed hill toward a slough. They observed one suspect enter the slough and arrested him as he stood in knee-deep water. They located a second suspect hiding in some brush. Saskatchewan RCMP Police Dog Services arrived on scene and police dog Rogue located the third suspect, who had tried to disguise himself by covering himself with leaves, branches and dirt.Further investigation determined two loaded semi-automatic firearms had been thrown from the moving truck as it fled from police. Officers located and seized them.The truck the suspects were driving had been reported as stolen during a robbery in Prince Albert on June 6.As a result of continued investigation, 19-year-old Kalen Felix from Sturgeon Lake First Nation is charged with:one count, operation while prohibited, Section 320.18, Criminal Code;one count, flight from peace officer, Section 320.17, Criminal Code;one count, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, Section 320.13(1), Criminal Code;one count, resist/obstruct peace officer, Section 129(a), Criminal Code;one count, possession of property obtained by crime, Section 354(1)(a), Criminal Code;one count, possession of weapon contrary to order, Section 117.01(30, Criminal Code;two counts, careless use of a firearm, Section 86(1), Criminal Code;two counts, possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle, Section 94(2), Criminal Code; andtwo counts, possession of a firearm knowing possession is unauthorized, Section 92(3), Criminal Code.Kalen Felix was also arrested on a warrant from Prince Albert RCMP for charges including aggravated assault and robbery with a firearm in relation to a May 21, 2024 incident in the community of Little Red River.Keyano Ahenakew, 26, from Ahtahkakoop Cree Nation is charged with:one count, careless use of a firearm, Section 86(1), Criminal Code;one count, possession of property obtained by crime, Section 354(1)(a), Criminal Code;one count, fail to comply with probation order, Section 733.1(1), Criminal Code;one count, possession of weapon contrary to order, Section 117.01(30, Criminal Code;one count, careless use of a firearm, Section 86(1), Criminal Code; andone count, possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle, Section 94(2), Criminal Code.Keyano Ahenakew was also arrested on a warrant from Ahtahkakoop RCMP for breaching a probation order.Etienne Felix, 30, from Sturgeon Lake First Nation is charged with:two counts, careless use of a firearm, Section 86(1), Criminal Code;one count, fail to comply with probation order, Section 733.1(1), Criminal Code;two counts, possession of weapon contrary to order, Section 117.01(3), Criminal Code;two counts, careless use of a firearm, Section 86(1), Criminal Code;one count, possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle, Section 94(2), Criminal Code; andtwo counts, possession of a firearm knowing possession is unauthorized, Section 92(3), Criminal Code.The accused appeared in Prince Albert Provincial Court on June 13 (Information #90489669, 90489670, 90489671).