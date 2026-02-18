RCMP, CBSA joint probe leads to convictions in massive meth export scheme to Australia

A sweeping international drug investigation led by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police has resulted in multiple arrests and convictions in Australia after more than 2,700 kilograms of methamphetamine were intercepted in shipments disguised as canola oil.The joint probe — involving the RCMP’s Federal Policing Pacific Region, the Canada Border Services Agency and the Australian Federal Police — targeted a transnational organized crime network attempting to export large quantities of methamphetamine from British Columbia to Australia.The investigation began in 2022 after authorities discovered liquid methamphetamine concealed in jugs labelled as canola oil and packaged for export. Between December 2022 and June 2023, CBSA officers seized five separate shipments containing more than 2,500 kgs of liquid meth hidden in 17.3-litre canola oil containers boxed and branded to appear legitimate. An additional shipment contained more than 204 kgs of crystal methamphetamine.All shipments were bound for Australia and used similar packaging methods, raising red flags for border officials.Following coordinated intelligence-sharing and enforcement efforts, the AFP carried out targeted operations across Victoria and New South Wales, leading to multiple arrests. Eight individuals — seven Australian citizens and one American citizen — were charged and convicted on a range of drug-related offences. The final culprit was sentenced Wednesday.RCMP Acting Regional Commander Stephen Lee said the case highlights the growing reach of organized crime and the importance of cross-border policing..“This is an excellent example of international policing cooperation at its best,” Lee said. “While the individuals arrested are not from Canada, this investigation shows that transnational crime networks are far-reaching, and our commitment to disrupting them does not stop at our borders.”Nina Patel, Regional Director General for the CBSA’s Pacific Region, said the case demonstrates a united front against organized crime.“The fight to disrupt transnational organized crime is a global effort,” Patel said. “This case sends a clear message: organized crime has no place to hide.”AFP Acting Assistant Commissioner Raegan Stewart said the seizures prevented significant harm in Australia.“Illicit importations threaten Australia’s national security and place significant burden on the country,” Stewart said. “These hideous substances destroy individuals, families, and communities, so the seizures under this operation have saved lives.”Federal officials noted Ottawa is spending $1.3 billion to bolster border security and strengthen the immigration system as part of its broader border plan. Authorities say the RCMP and CBSA will continue working with domestic and international partners to intercept narcotics and dismantle organized crime networks operating across jurisdictions.Smuggling narcotics can lead to prosecution, removal from Canada for foreign nationals and bans on re-entry. Officials are urging anyone with information about suspicious cross-border activity to contact the CBSA Border Watch Line.