RCMP charge Edmonton forex company president in $10-million fraud case

Mounties said 41-year-old Mark Douglas Alexander, founder and president of Canadian Wealth Strategies (CWS) Capital, faces charges of laundering proceeds of crime, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, and fraud over $5,000.Investigators with the RCMP’s Integrated Market Enforcement Team (IMET) allege Alexander used investor funds for personal gain, transferring money from company accounts into others under his control. A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for his arrest..The RCMP said the case highlights how complex financial crimes can threaten the fiscal wellbeing of Canadians. “Through collaboration and commitment, we continue to uncover and disrupt complex financial crimes,” said the RCMP Federal Policing Northwest Region in a statement.The investigation involved cooperation from the Financial Transactions and Reports Analysis Centre of Canada, Canada Border Services Agency and Passport Canada.IMET, a specialized RCMP unit, works to detect, investigate and deter market fraud in partnership with the Alberta Securities Commission to protect investors and maintain confidence in Canada’s capital markets.