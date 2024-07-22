RCMP charge two Albertans for uttering threats against Trudeau, Freeland, Singh

The RCMP Federal Policing Integrated National Security Enforcement Team (INSET) in the Northwest Region has arrested and charged two individuals in separate investigations for uttering threats against several public figures.On May 10, INSET received information about a user on the social media platform "X," formerly known as Twitter, allegedly posting threats to kill Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. On June 6, Mason John Baker, a 23-year-old resident of Calgary, was charged with uttering threats against a person, contrary to section 264.1(1)(a) of the Criminal Code.A second investigation was launched on June 7, when INSET received information about a YouTube account user allegedly posting threats to kill Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland, and New Democrat Leader Jagmeet Singh. On June 13, Garry Belzevick, a 67-year-old resident of Edmonton, was charged with three counts of uttering threats against a person, also contrary to section 264.1(1)(a) of the Criminal Code.Baker is scheduled to appear at the Alberta Court of Justice in Calgary on July 23, while Belzevick is set to appear at the Alberta Court of Justice in Edmonton on July 25.The RCMP is mandated to investigate criminal offences related to terrorism, espionage, cyber attacks, nuclear security risks, foreign influenced activities, incidents involving the security of Internationally Protected Persons (IPPs), the unlawful release of national security information, and terrorist financing. As part of its protective mandate, the RCMP is responsible for safeguarding designated Canadians and select foreign diplomatic personnel residing in Canada, as per Article 22 of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, as well as visiting IPPs.Insp. Matthew Johnson, Acting Officer in Charge of RCMP Federal Policing INSET, Northwest Region, emphasized the importance of accountability in the digital age. "In the digital age, where so many interactions occur online and are perceived to be anonymous, there is a belief that virtual actions and words do not have consequences. When these virtual actions or words cross the boundaries of Charter-protected speech and constitute criminal activity, police will investigate thoroughly to hold those responsible accountable," he stated.The RCMP encourages the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities. Non-emergency tips can be reported to the RCMP National Security Information Network by phone at 1-800-420-5805 or online at www.rcmp.ca/report-it. For immediate threats to national security, individuals should call 911 or their local police department.