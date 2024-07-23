RCMP collaboration leads to Terrorism Act convictions in the UK

Monday, Khaled Hussein, a Canadian citizen from Edmonton, and Anjem Choudary, a British citizen, were convicted in the United Kingdom on multiple charges under the Terrorism Act, thanks to the collaborative efforts of the RCMP Federal Policing Integrated National Security Enforcement Team (INSET) in the Northwest Region.The investigation began in October 2019 when the RCMP INSET, Northwest Region, focused on individuals in Alberta involved in recruiting, radicalizing, and facilitating entry into violent extremism. Khaled Hussein, a gas station employee in Edmonton, was identified as a key figure. An undercover operation revealed his involvement with the Islamic Thinkers Society (ITS), also known as Al-Muhajiroun (ALM), a group linked to several terror plots, including attacks on Westminster Bridge and London Bridge.Hussein was found to be sharing ITS/ALM information globally under the direction of Anjem Choudary, who had previously been convicted in 2016 for supporting ISIS. The RCMP collaborated with the FBI, NYPD, and the UK Metropolitan Police Counter Terrorism Command (CTC), sharing vital information to advance their investigations.In June 2023, the RCMP discovered Hussein's plan to travel to London and informed the CTC. Upon his arrival on July 17, 2023, Hussein was arrested and charged with membership in a proscribed organization and other offences. Choudary was also arrested and charged with directing a terrorist organization and encouraging support for a proscribed organization. He was jailed for five-and-a-half years.Evidence collected in Canada was crucial in securing the convictions of both men. "This investigation is truly an example of how information and intelligence sharing as well as collaboration between countries is vital to stopping the spread of online extremism and radicalization," said RCMP Assistant Commissioner Lisa Moreland.The RCMP continues to urge the public to report any suspicious activities that may indicate plans for violent extremism. Non-emergency tips can be reported to the RCMP National Security Information Network by phone at 1-800-420-5805 or online at RCMP's website.