RCMP commissioner wishes all Mounties a Happy Pride Month and Season

RCMP Commissioner Mike Duheme will raise a Pride flag in Ottawa on Monday and has encouraged all Mounties to celebrate Pride Month and Season.

Duheme made his intentions known in an email sent May 31 at 9:47 a.m. to the RCMP distribution list. A copy of the email was acquired by Western Standard.

"June marks the beginning of Pride Season, when we celebrate inclusivity alongside members of 2SLGBTQIA+ communities. Starting this month and continuing all summer long, celebrations will take place across the country, including larger celebrations in Vancouver, Saskatoon, Ottawa, and Toronto (which hosts the largest pride event in North America). The RCMP is committed to being a safe and inclusive space for every one of our employees, whether or not it’s Pride Season," Duheme explained.

"We continue to work on building a diverse, inclusive workplace where everyone is free to be their authentic selves. As part of our efforts to move forward in partnership with 2SLGBTQIA+ communities, and to encourage a more inclusive RCMP, we are committed to:

Promoting sexual and gender diversity and inclusivity within policing services and through our Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion (EDI) strategy;

Working with the RCMP Pride Network to support 2SLGBTQIA+ employees and promote safer spaces for 2SLGBTQIA+ communities and their allies; and,

Exploring concrete actions and measures that directly support the Federal 2SLGBTQIA+ Action Plan."

The Trudeau government action plan was launched August 28, 2022. The federal Pride Season website says what began as a one-day parade is now marked from June to September.

"Pride Season is a term that refers to the wide range of Pride events that take place over the summer (June to September) when 2SLGBTQI+ communities and allies come together to spotlight the resilience, celebrate the talent, and recognize the contributions of 2SLGBTQI+ communities. Although special attention is put on the Pride events during the summer months, they happen throughout the year in many communities," the site explains.

"Historically, Pride gatherings emerged from the first large-scale protests for 2SLGBTQI+ rights. In Canada, the first demonstrations took place in Ottawa and Vancouver in 1971. By 1973, Pride events were held in several Canadian cities, including Montréal, Ottawa, Saskatoon, Toronto, Vancouver and Winnipeg. Toronto's Pride weekend in June is now among the largest Pride events in North America."

In his email, Duharme encouraged all Mounties to get on board.

"This Pride Season, I encourage all of you to learn about the RCMP’s initiatives and to participate in the celebrations that will take place over the next few months," Duharme said.

"I am pleased to be joining the Pride Network and Anti-Racism, Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion Secretariat in raising the Pride flag at 73 Leikin on June 3rd at 9:00 am. I encourage all divisions and detachments to do the same and share their images on their divisional social media accounts. Have a happy Pride Month and Season!"

Following his signature, the email included a note to notify RCMP members of its Pride Network.

"The RCMP Pride Network was created as a safe space for members of the 2SLGBTQIA+ community and their allies within the RCMP. Members of the Pride Network work to promote a healthy and inclusive work environment within the RCMP. If you are interested in joining the RCMP Price Network, or would like more information, please forward your name and a brief introduction to pride-fierte@rcmp-grc.gc.ca."

In response to the email, retired Mountie Larry Comeau of Ottawa told Western Standard, "The farcical RCMP under Trudeau all about being Woke. My many retired RCMP friends have no more use for the organization."

Comeau, whose service ended in 2001, added, "I am happy to be long retired from this farcical organization."

Budget 2022 allocated $100 million over five years to develop and implement the sexual minority action plan. At its launch, Trudeau said in a statement,

"No matter who you are or who you love, you should have every opportunity to succeed in Canada. The Government of Canada has taken historic action in recent years to build a better, more inclusive future for Two-Spirit, lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, intersex, and additional sexually and gender diverse people (2SLGBTQI+), and we know there is more to be done."