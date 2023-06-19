For the first time since 2019, the RCMP have confirmed their investigation into the SNC-Lavalin affair remains ongoing.
Democracy Watch released the findings in a press release which came as a result of a July 27, 2022 inquiry to the RCMP under the Access to Information Act.
On May 25, 2023, the RCMP finally replied by letter to confirm their investigation continues into the allegation that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, former Finance Minister Bill Morneau, some members of their staff, and former Clerk of the Privy Council Michael Wernick, obstructed justice by pressuring then-Attorney General Jody Wilson-Raybould to stop the prosecution of SNC-Lavalin in 2018.
Attached to the response letter was a 96-page document with 86 pages fully redacted because “this matter is currently under investigation.”
Only Democracy Watch’s 5-page February 2021 letter to the RCMP was unredacted. Another four pages were fully redacted because they are “not relevant” and one page because it was “redundant”.
Sources in the RCMP told the paper they were putting the examination on hold through the fall 2019 federal election campaign period. The next day former Attorney General Jody Wilson-Raybould stated publicly that she had been interviewed by the RCMP about the actions of the Prime Minister and others.
“The RCMP should have confirmed long ago that it was investigating the situation given the evidence, and that more than four years have passed since the situation was made public, and almost four years since the Ethics Commissioner’s ruling finding that Prime Minister Trudeau violated the federal ethics law pressuring the Attorney General,” said Duff Conacher, Co-founder of Democracy Watch.
“Given four years have passed, it is difficult to believe that the investigation has not been completed, and it raises many questions for the RCMP to answer.”
Democracy Watch sent a letter to the RCMP in February 2021 setting out the grounds for prosecuting for obstruction of justice, and calling on the RCMP and Crown prosecutors to issue a full, public explanation about the state of the examination. Although this letter is included in the 96-page record disclosed by the RCMP, they did not respond in any way before May 2023.
Conacher wonders why the information request and investigation itself have taken so long.
“Are the RCMP and prosecutors waiting for a third federal election to pass, or doing what often happens in Canada when powerful politicians and government officials are involved in alleged illegal activities — delaying with the hope that they can eventually bury the results of the investigation?” asked Conacher.
Lee Harding is the Senior Saskatchewan Contributor for the Western Standard and Saskatchewan Standard based in the Regina Bureau. He has served as the Saskatchewan Director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation.
(16) comments
Lol, so by 2025 they will start investigating the 50+ churches vandalized or burnt to the ground? 2026 they will investigate the terrorist attacks on the coastal gas pipeline?
Canada as a country we knew it, is a lost cause.
Now that socialite incompetent cop.Brenda Luvky has gone maybe the RCMP grew a pair
.maybe just maybe they won't beat up journalists like Naxis refuse to warn Nova Scotia of s crazy murderer to protect cops but kill 18 civilians and will become a police force
It way past overdue that charges were aid. Let's get on with it already. Need a juror?
What this? The Covid-19 Revolutionary Guard is again investigating the Totalitarian Trudeau Regime... nothing will become of this other than wasted taxpayers money. They are corrupt as corrupt can be. NEVER trust ANY police force and record your every move and word..
I guess those involved have had lots of time to 'forget' and perhaps get rid of incriminating evidence? Redact and lose things? Perhaps even key witnesses have passed on. Would it matter which judge heard the testimonies? I have absolutely NO faith in canada or its people in places of power. None.
Party time - Scotland is showing us the way!
The headline should read “the RCMP cover-up of the SNC/Liberal corruption is in going”.
Both the USA and Canada are turning into dictatorships. This is clearly evident in the USA with Trump being arrested for having classified documents while Biden is ignored for doing the same "crime". Dictators always remove the opposition before elections. It is also evident in Canada with the friends of Trudeau investigating all of his violations of ethics or obstruction of justice. This too will be swept under the rug which is getting a bit high.
Corruption- 4 years to investigate evidence that was already common knowledge 4 years ago. Canada is corrupt, we should change out flag.
With the Liberals and the Liberal supporters like the RCMP it is not what they say that is important; it is their actions that is the truth. The truth here is that the Liberal loving RCMP have buried the SNC-Lavelin / Trudeau scandal.
This will go exactly nowhere.
With our “justice” system we can expect results maybe by the time the universe collapses back in on itself or our Sun goes super nova
Government investigating itself again?
Lucki's gone...
That's nice. How many obstruction(s) have there been since 2015? It's 2023......, years later.
Do Trudeau appointed RCMP leadership officials swim at the shallow end of the gene pool? This would certainly explain why so many things that should have been investigated since Trudeau became Prime Minister haven't been.
