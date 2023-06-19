Justin Trudeau

The Canadian government is proudly pro-choice. 

 

For the first time since 2019, the RCMP have confirmed their investigation into the SNC-Lavalin affair remains ongoing.

Democracy Watch released the findings in a press release which came as a result of a July 27, 2022 inquiry  to the RCMP under the Access to Information Act.

Senior Contributor (Saskatchewan)

Lee Harding is the Senior Saskatchewan Contributor for the Western Standard and Saskatchewan Standard based in the Regina Bureau. He has served as the Saskatchewan Director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation.

northrungrader
northrungrader

Lol, so by 2025 they will start investigating the 50+ churches vandalized or burnt to the ground? 2026 they will investigate the terrorist attacks on the coastal gas pipeline?

Brojak
Brojak

Canada as a country we knew it, is a lost cause.

Paul stephenson
Paul stephenson

Now that socialite incompetent cop.Brenda Luvky has gone maybe the RCMP grew a pair

.maybe just maybe they won't beat up journalists like Naxis refuse to warn Nova Scotia of s crazy murderer to protect cops but kill 18 civilians and will become a police force

Elmerfudd1957
Elmerfudd1957

It way past overdue that charges were aid. Let's get on with it already. Need a juror?

Nunyah
Nunyah

What this? The Covid-19 Revolutionary Guard is again investigating the Totalitarian Trudeau Regime... nothing will become of this other than wasted taxpayers money. They are corrupt as corrupt can be. NEVER trust ANY police force and record your every move and word..

Delby
Delby

I guess those involved have had lots of time to 'forget' and perhaps get rid of incriminating evidence? Redact and lose things? Perhaps even key witnesses have passed on. Would it matter which judge heard the testimonies? I have absolutely NO faith in canada or its people in places of power. None.

JPB
JPB

Party time - Scotland is showing us the way!

FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

The headline should read “the RCMP cover-up of the SNC/Liberal corruption is in going”.

kmb
kmb

Both the USA and Canada are turning into dictatorships. This is clearly evident in the USA with Trump being arrested for having classified documents while Biden is ignored for doing the same "crime". Dictators always remove the opposition before elections. It is also evident in Canada with the friends of Trudeau investigating all of his violations of ethics or obstruction of justice. This too will be swept under the rug which is getting a bit high.

private property
private property

Corruption- 4 years to investigate evidence that was already common knowledge 4 years ago. Canada is corrupt, we should change out flag.

Vince_403
Vince_403

With the Liberals and the Liberal supporters like the RCMP it is not what they say that is important; it is their actions that is the truth. The truth here is that the Liberal loving RCMP have buried the SNC-Lavelin / Trudeau scandal.

PersonOne
PersonOne

This will go exactly nowhere.

Boris Hall
Boris Hall

With our “justice” system we can expect results maybe by the time the universe collapses back in on itself or our Sun goes super nova

Big10-4
Big10-4

Government investigating itself again?

Goose
Goose

Lucki's gone...

guest50
guest50

That's nice. How many obstruction(s) have there been since 2015? It's 2023......, years later.

Do Trudeau appointed RCMP leadership officials swim at the shallow end of the gene pool? This would certainly explain why so many things that should have been investigated since Trudeau became Prime Minister haven't been.

