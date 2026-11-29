The RCMP is defending a confidential law enforcement agreement with Beijing despite acknowledging ongoing concerns about foreign interference, state-backed harassment and the intimidation of Canadians.Appearing before the Commons procedure and House affairs committee, RCMP Director General of National Security David Greig faced questions from Conservative MPs over the agreement with China’s Ministry of Public Safety.Blacklock's Reporter says the January 16 memorandum of understanding was announced by Prime Minister Mark Carney as part of a “new Canada-China relationship.”However, the RCMP has refused to publicly release the text of the agreement.Greig acknowledged foreign interference remained a significant threat to Canadian communities, citing incidents of state-backed harassment and intimidation.“While much progress has been made, foreign interference remains a complex and evolving threat that requires sustained attention, continued collaboration and ongoing improvement,” said Greig.“The RCMP remains steadfast in its commitment to protecting Canada’s democratic institutions, safeguarding our electoral processes and ensuring those who engage in criminal activity on behalf of foreign actors are held accountable.”Conservative MP Blaine Calkins (Ponoka-Didsbury, AB) questioned the rationale behind entering into a law enforcement partnership with an agency of a government identified by Canadian intelligence officials as a foreign interference threat.“It would seem to be counterintuitive,” said Calkins.He questioned what safeguards were in place to prevent Canadians’ personal information from being compromised under the agreement.“Is that not an awkward position?” asked Calkins.Greig said the RCMP conducted comprehensive reviews before entering into agreements with foreign law enforcement agencies.“Sharing of the information through the Memorandum Of Understanding is always done to ensure public safety of Canadians,” said Greig.He did not elaborate on the specific safeguards contained in the agreement with Beijing..Conservative MP Michael Cooper (St. Albert-Sturgeon River, AB) questioned why Canadian authorities had failed to make arrests in connection with alleged illegal Chinese overseas police stations operating in Canada.A Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) memorandum disclosed in 2024 confirmed the stations were established in part to collect intelligence and monitor former residents of China living in Canada.Cooper contrasted the Canadian response with that of American authorities, who pursued criminal charges over an illegal Chinese overseas police station operating in lower Manhattan.“Yet Mark Carney’s government entered into a law enforcement cooperation agreement with the very same China entity that has been proven beyond a reasonable doubt to have operated an illegal police station,” said Cooper.“How do you explain that?”Greig did not respond to the question.“This Liberal government claims to take transnational repression seriously,” said Cooper.Concerns over the RCMP’s handling of suspected Chinese police stations were previously raised during the 2024 federal Commission on Foreign Interference.Neil Chantler, counsel for the Chinese Canadian Concern Group, questioned why the Mounties appeared to have treated the suspected operations differently from other criminal enterprises.“The RCMP’s approach to these overseas police stations was very diplomatic,” said Chantler.“It perhaps in no way resembled what might be a typical response to crime.”Chantler questioned why suspected Chinese police stations were not treated in the same manner as drug laboratories, money-laundering operations or organized crime clubhouses.“Why were these overseas Chinese police stations handled with such diplomacy?” he asked.The precise terms of the RCMP’s agreement with China, including provisions governing information sharing and the protection of Canadians’ personal information, remain undisclosed.