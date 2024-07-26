RCMP describe last moments of Jasper evacuation

The RCMP has described the harrowing evacuations of the fire-ravaged town of Jasper.Late Monday, evening into early Tuesday morning, Alberta RCMP, assisted by Alberta Sheriffs and Parks Canada Wardens, successfully directed traffic out of the Jasper townsite. On Tuesday morning, 20 members from various branches of Search and Rescue (SAR) Alberta aided RCMP members in conducting door-to-door checks of every residence in Jasper. The teams, comprising one RCMP member and one SAR volunteer, methodically moved through the town documenting those who had not yet evacuated.Initial door knocks occurred between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m., with 41 residents electing to stay in place. By the end of the day, only six residents remained.Eventually, only one elderly couple stayed behind due to health and mobility issues. It took two members 30 minutes to help evacuate the couple, and their home was subsequently destroyed.Simultaneously, Tactical Support Group (TSG) members from various RCMP detachments across Alberta converged on the townsite to facilitate evacuations and secure the highways into the national park.Several policing strategies have been employed to enhance security during the wildfires:Restricted Airspace: All commercial and personal aircraft, including drones, are restricted from flying in Jasper National Park to allow safe response by airtankers, helicopters, and patrol aircraft.Perimeter Control: Tight access control into evacuated communities ensures only authorized personnel are present, validated through communication protocols with the Jasper Emergency Operations Centre.Roving Patrols: Marked police cars will patrol evacuated areas, using advanced optical and night vision technology on drones to identify and address any suspicious activity.Quick Response Teams: These specially trained officers are equipped to handle sensitive and dangerous situations promptly.Investigative Teams: The Division Criminal Analysis Section will analyze reports of suspicious activity and conduct targeted investigations using both overt and covert techniques.Crime Reduction Techniques: Specialized teams will implement covert crime detection and overt crime suppression strategies focusing on offenders causing harm to communities. For more information or to report suspicious activity, contact the RCMP or submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers.