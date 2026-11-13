RCMP disciplines 45 civilian employees for misconduct, including illegal drug use and dishonesty

Forty-five civilian RCMP employees faced disciplinary action last year for misconduct ranging from illegal drug use and dishonesty to harassment and unauthorized access to police databases, according to a new federal report.The Mounties' First Annual Report On Addressing Misconduct For Public Service Employees At The RCMP 2025-2026 revealed nine employees were suspended without pay, but none were fired.Blacklock's Reporter said RCMP Commissioner Michael Duheme acknowledged Canadians expect higher standards from the national police force and said misconduct must be dealt with swiftly.“As Canada’s national police service we have a responsibility to demonstrate leadership in professionalism, accountability and ethical behaviour,” Duheme wrote.“Canadians expect the highest standards from us and we must hold ourselves to these standards in everything we do.”“Misconduct has no place within the RCMP,” he added. “When it occurs, we must act decisively, fairly and without delay.”The report identified several categories of wrongdoing, including failures to act with integrity, protect confidential information and maintain a healthy and respectful workplace.Three civilian employees were disciplined for accessing police databases without authorization.Other employees received written reprimands for dishonesty or providing incorrect information to their supervisors.Workplace behaviour was another significant concern.Employees were cited for disrespectful and unprofessional communications, sharing inappropriate material about colleagues and using offensive language.Other disciplinary cases involved profanity, yelling and name-calling.More serious incidents involved illegal substances, threats and harassment.“Two employees received suspensions without pay for being dishonest and inappropriate conduct related to substance use in the workplace,” the report stated.Another employee received a written reprimand after failing to inform management about criminal charges laid against them.“One employee received a written reprimand for failing to notify management they had been charged under the Criminal Code,” the report said..Two additional employees were suspended without pay for separate incidents involving off-duty misconduct.One was disciplined for uttering threats and engaging in harassment while off duty.The other was suspended over involvement with illegal substances and associations deemed inconsistent with workplace expectations.Despite the range of offences documented in the report, no civilian employees were dismissed.The findings come as federal departments and agencies face increased scrutiny over misconduct and accountability within the public service.Federal organizations are required to report annually on employee misconduct following a 2023 Privy Council report that raised concerns about declining public confidence in government institutions.The Value And Ethics Report To The Clerk Of The Privy Council warned that Canadians were increasingly questioning the integrity and competence of publicly funded organizations.“Measures of decreasing confidence in Canada’s democracy are cause for concern,” the report stated.“Citizens rightfully expect publicly funded institutions to deliver services effectively and efficiently.”The Privy Council report also identified concerns about inconsistent disciplinary standards between senior government officials and rank-and-file employees.“There is a perceived lack of accountability or a ‘double standard’ between senior leadership and employees when it comes to compliance and enforcement of the Value And Ethics Code For The Public Sector,” it said.The RCMP's latest findings provide a breakdown of disciplinary action against civilian public service employees, rather than sworn police officers.Duheme said maintaining public trust requires the force to demonstrate accountability and enforce professional standards throughout the organization.