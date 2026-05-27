RCMP dismantle fentanyl and MDMA superlabs in Abbotsford and Chilliwack

RCMP Federal Policing Pacific Region says officers have dismantled two clandestine drug labs in British Columbia, seizing massive quantities of fentanyl and MDMA along with firearms and cash following a months-long organized crime investigation.Police said the operation targeted an active fentanyl lab in Chilliwack and a large-scale MDMA, commonly known as ecstasy, production and pill press operation in Abbotsford.On April 30, RCMP officers executed a search warrant at a property in the 1800 block of Queen St. in Abbotsford, where investigators located the MDMA lab.Additional warrants were executed the same day at residences in the 19000 block of 76 Avenue in Langley and the 1800 block of Gilmore Ave. in Burnaby.Three men were arrested without incident during the operation and later released pending further investigation.A fourth search warrant was carried out May 1 at a property in the 41000 block of Keith Wilson Rd. in Chilliwack, where police uncovered the fentanyl lab.Investigators seized about 40 kilograms of finished fentanyl at the Chilliwack site.Police also confiscated chemicals, drug-processing equipment, packaging materials, about 250 kilograms of MDMA, $135,000 in cash and 11 firearms.RCMP released a photo showing bags of fentanyl and MDMA pills alongside several handguns seized during the raids.“The seizure of these drugs and firearms represent a significant disruption to organized criminal activity, removing dangerous substances and weapons from circulation,” said RCMP Federal Policing Pacific Region media relations officer Cpl. James Bennett..“This kind of investigation truly enhances public safety and improves community well-being.”Bennett added investigators discovered one of the labs appeared to be expanding operations before police intervened.“Our investigators also found that one of the labs appeared to be in the process of expanding,” he said. “Those expansion plans are believed to have been disrupted by our investigation.”Police said the investigation remains ongoing.