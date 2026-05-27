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RCMP dismantle fentanyl and MDMA superlabs in Abbotsford and Chilliwack

RCMP dismantle fentanyl and MDMA superlabs in Abbotsford and Chilliwack
RCMP dismantle fentanyl and MDMA superlabs in Abbotsford and Chilliwack Courtesy RCMP
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Rcmp
Fentanyl
Chilliwack
Abbotsford
MDMA
bcpoki
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