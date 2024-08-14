RCMP dismantle major BC drug superlab, five men charged

The RCMP's Federal Policing Program in BC has dismantled a large and sophisticated drug laboratory, resulting in the seizure of 49 kg. of MDMA (Ecstasy) and the charging of five men. The operation is part of an extensive investigation that began in the spring of 2022 and led to significant disruptions in the production and distribution of synthetic drugs in the province.The investigation, conducted by the RCMP's Pacific Region Federal Policing Program’s Clandestine Laboratory Enforcement and Response (CLEAR) team, targeted multiple individuals and properties involved in the production and trafficking of MDMA. On August 17, 2022, the CLEAR team, with assistance from other RCMP units, executed search warrants at four properties in Maple Ridge and Coquitlam, BC. The search led to the discovery and dismantling of a highly sophisticated synthetic drug lab capable of producing multiple kilograms of MDMA per cycle. In addition to the 49 kg. of MDMA seized, police also confiscated precursor chemicals with the potential to produce an additional 80 kg. of the drug. A Mercedes-Benz G-Class SUV, a Tesla 3, and over $51,000 in cash were also seized during the operation.The five men charged in connection with the investigation are Dennis Halstead, Shawn Cappis, Balbinder Johal, Richard Waugh, and Christopher Alves. They face multiple charges under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA), with court appearances scheduled for August 14.Insp. Jim Leonard, Acting Officer in Charge of the RCMP Pacific Region Federal Policing — Border Integrity Program, emphasized the significant impact of this operation, stating that the seizure likely prevented an estimated 2.5 million doses of MDMA from reaching communities. He highlighted the serious health risks posed by illicit synthetic drugs, which often come from unsanctioned and profit-driven facilities, leading to potential overdoses and deaths.The RCMP’s CLEAR team specializes in investigations related to the production of synthetic drugs, the diversion of chemical precursors, and the operation of clandestine drug labs. The team also provides assistance to other police agencies and government bodies across BC and the Yukon Territory in matters related to clandestine drug production.Community members who are struggling with addiction are encouraged to seek help through the BC Alcohol and Drug Information and Referral Service Line at 1-800-663-1441. Those with information about a crime can report it to local police or anonymously through BC Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.