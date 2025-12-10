RCMP dismantle Surrey fentanyl lab, seize guns and chemicals

RCMP Federal Policing Pacific Region has dismantled a clandestine synthetic drug lab in Surrey, seizing guns, ammunition, and a large quantity of suspected fentanyl. The operation, carried out by the Clandestine Laboratory Enforcement and Response (CLEAR) Team, also involved search warrants at a Richmond property linked to the investigation.The investigation began in summer 2025 and culminated on September 14 when officers executed warrants at a Surrey home in the 12900-block of 54A Ave. and a Richmond townhouse in the 12300-block of McNeely Dr. At the Surrey site, RCMP discovered a synthetic drug lab believed to be producing fentanyl and seized approximately 14 kilograms of the drug, 13 firearms — including eight handguns, five long-barrel rifles, and a .50 calibre rifle — six firearm suppressors, four stun batons, hundreds of rounds of ammunition, and 206 litres of gamma-butyrolactone (GBL), a chemical used to produce GHB..Officers also recovered drugs and roughly $86,000 in cash at the Richmond property. One person was arrested at the Richmond location but released without charges pending further investigation.“This investigation clearly demonstrates the RCMP’s ongoing commitment to protecting Canadians by keeping toxic drugs out of our communities, ensuring our streets remain safe, and dismantling organized crime groups,” said Inspector Jim Leonard, Officer in Charge of the Integrated Border Enforcement Team and the CLEAR Team for FPPR.The RCMP advises the public to watch for signs of clandestine labs, including unusual chemical odours, large amounts of lab equipment, or abnormal disposal of materials. Anyone who suspects such activity is encouraged to contact local police.The CLEAR Team is a specialized federal unit targeting synthetic drug production, diversion of chemical precursors, and clandestine lab operators. The team supports police agencies and provincial and federal partners throughout British Columbia and the Yukon.