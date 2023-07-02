Lee Harding is the Senior Saskatchewan Contributor for the Western Standard and Saskatchewan Standard based in the Regina Bureau. He has served as the Saskatchewan Director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation.
Kari Simpson posted a public letter to deputy commissioner Dwayne McDonald on the Culture Guard website she maintains. Her 14-page letter had numerous questions, including whether the free drinks were alcoholic and if anyone was monitoring to make sure RCMP members were not driving home inebriated.
Simpson also pointed out the RCMP’s code of conduct required members to “avoid actual, apparent, or potential conflicts between their professional responsibilities and private interests.” It further called on members to “behave in a manner that is not likely to discredit the force.”
Simpson also pointed to Section 37 of the RCMP Act which said members should “avoid any actual, apparent or potential conflict of interests," ”be incorruptible”,”act at all times in a courteous, respectful and honourable manner,” and “maintain the honour of the force and its principles and purposes.”
In conclusion, the Culture Guard executive director said, “The RCMP should cease participating in all forms of PRIDE political activism.”
Similarly, Action4Canada founder Tanya Gaw expressed her displeasure to McDonald in an email, on which Western Standard was copied.
“I was shocked to hear the news that a drag queen event was held at the RCMP Headquarters,” wrote Gaw, who included a link to the Western Standard article.
“The RCMP are to be politically neutral. No exceptions.
“The 2SLGBTQ+ is a highly political movement working to change government policy and social values.”
To bolster her case, Gaw cited the words of the pride flag greater, Gilbert Baker, who said, “Flags are about proclaiming power… that visibility is key to our success and to our justice.”
She added that the duty of state neutrality was binding and that “special rights to any one group is divisive and unlawful,” and cited the Supreme Court of Canda decision Mouvement laïque québécois v. Saguenay (City), 2015 SCC, which states in paragraphs 73 to 74:
“When the state adheres to a belief, it is not merely expressing an opinion on the subject. It is creating a hierarchy of beliefs and casting doubt on the value of those it does not share. It is also ranking the individuals who hold such beliefs.
“By expressing no preference, the state ensures that it preserves a neutral public space that is free of discrimination and in which true freedom to believe or not to believe is enjoyed by everyone equally, given that everyone is valued equally.”
Gaw called for a review of RCMP policies and a response to her email.
“The RCMP have two main responsibilities, to keep Canadians safe and to enforce the law. RCMP uniforms, headquarters and all local police stations must be politically neutral. These are taxpayer funded and should not to be permitted to be used to endorse political agendas or to be used as cabarets or nightclubs,” she said.
The RCMP has not responded to requests for comment.
(6) comments
It is good to call out the RCMP on these acts. Unfortunately, the RCMP don't answer to the province only to the idiots in Ottawa who see no issue with such despicable acts occurring on RCMP property.
Drag is such a sleazy activity...shouldn't have been held on the RCMP premises...
On the surface of this I'm no happy at all, but that's their decision to have this 'entertainment', no children involved and I'm assuming consenting adults in attendance. The optics are terrible and I don't blame groups for trying to have it stopped in the future; but it's a slippery slope telling adults what they can and cannot do when they're acting inside existing laws.
So where do you stop.., Total breakdown of society and civilization……
[thumbup]Bingo! That's their end game/ultimate goal.
we're not them, our foot is firmly pressed to the metal and we enjoy the ride
