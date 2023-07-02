Table dancing drag show for RCMP in Surrey

Table dancing drag show for RCMP in Surrey

 Screen grab

The leaders of two citizen activist groups in BC have written to the head of the RCMP in their province to demand no more drag shows be performed on RCMP property.

A Western Standard exclusive showed cell phone video of a June 14 drag show held at the RCMP mess hall in Surrey, BC.

Tags

Senior Contributor (Saskatchewan)

Lee Harding is the Senior Saskatchewan Contributor for the Western Standard and Saskatchewan Standard based in the Regina Bureau. He has served as the Saskatchewan Director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation.

(6) comments

rianc
rianc

It is good to call out the RCMP on these acts. Unfortunately, the RCMP don't answer to the province only to the idiots in Ottawa who see no issue with such despicable acts occurring on RCMP property.

Report Add Reply
CalamityMarcy
CalamityMarcy

Drag is such a sleazy activity...shouldn't have been held on the RCMP premises...

Report Add Reply
Mars Hill
Mars Hill

On the surface of this I'm no happy at all, but that's their decision to have this 'entertainment', no children involved and I'm assuming consenting adults in attendance. The optics are terrible and I don't blame groups for trying to have it stopped in the future; but it's a slippery slope telling adults what they can and cannot do when they're acting inside existing laws.

Report Add Reply
abflower
abflower

So where do you stop.., Total breakdown of society and civilization……

Report Add Reply
Woodrow George
Woodrow George

[thumbup]Bingo! That's their end game/ultimate goal.

Report Add Reply
Mars Hill
Mars Hill

we're not them, our foot is firmly pressed to the metal and we enjoy the ride

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.