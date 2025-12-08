RCMP employee linked to Palestinian activist network raises questions over political influence

Federal records show a founder of a Palestinian activist organization is currently working inside the RCMP’s federal policing branch, prompting fresh scrutiny over political advocacy within Canada’s national police force.Blacklock's Reporter says Access To Information documents reveal the founder of the Muslim Federal Employees Network uses an RCMP email address, though the force redacted the individual’s name. RCMP spokesperson Andrew DiRenzo said it is not the Mounties’ practice to disclose the identities of employees involved in internal advocacy groups.However, an RCMP Facebook post and an internal newsletter from 2024 identified civilian employee Leila El-Khatib, a strategic policy analyst, as the “Network founder” and organizer of the force’s first Eid celebration for staff.The Network, created in 2021, is an unincorporated volunteer group with roughly 70 active members. While its public presence is limited, internal records show the group circulated emails and statements promoting Palestinian perspectives within the federal workforce..In 2024, the Network forwarded complaints about Jews testifying before a Commons science committee, singling out what it called a pro-Israel “narrative” from B’nai Brith Canada. One circulated email argued that committees required more frequent briefings “presenting a narrative in support of Palestinians.”Minutes from a February 13 managers’ meeting show the Network also claimed Palestinians in the public service “lack the same level of support” afforded to Ukrainians after Russia’s invasion, and that employees felt unsafe expressing their Palestinian identity at work.A memo titled Championing Inclusion — shared inside one federal office — stated that “Islamophobia looks like escorting an employee out of the workplace for making pro-Palestinian comments.” At a separate 2024 videoconference, Network members were told racism included “failing to acknowledge Palestinians as an indigenous people.”.The group distributed a Managers’ Guide To Supporting Muslim Employees recommending supervisors avoid handshakes due to religious restrictions on physical contact and to remain mindful that Islam “teachers there is only one god.” It also urged amendments to the Employment Equity Act to make Muslims a designated group, and encouraged managers to “include religious minorities in job postings.” The Network further sought taxpayer funding for its activities.Fewer than 2% of federal public servants self-identify as Muslim, and the RCMP does not disclose how many of its members are Muslim.