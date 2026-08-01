RCMP expands Ontario foreign interference unit amid ongoing concerns over Chinese agents

The RCMP has reassigned investigators in Ontario to focus on foreign interference cases, a move that comes as concerns continue over alleged intimidation campaigns linked to Chinese government agents targeting Canadian politicians and voters.In a statement, the national police force said it has created dedicated investigative capacity in Ontario to respond to evolving national security threats, though it declined to identify any specific investigations or countries being targeted."The RCMP continuously assesses and adjusts its resources to address evolving threats to Canada's national security and public safety, including foreign interference," the statement said."As part of these ongoing efforts, the RCMP has established dedicated capacity in Ontario to support investigations related to foreign interference."Blacklock's Reporter said the Mounties refused to disclose how many officers have been reassigned."For operational reasons, we do not discuss the number of resources deployed," the RCMP said.Police added that staffing decisions are based on investigative priorities, threat assessments and operational requirements, with the number of officers changing depending on the volume of active cases.The announcement follows allegations of intimidation and surveillance involving suspected Chinese Communist Party agents during the 2025 federal election campaign.Joe Tay, a Conservative candidate in the Toronto-area riding of Don Valley North and a Hong Kong-born podcaster, told the House affairs committee last December that he endured persistent foreign interference throughout his campaign."During my campaign I faced nonstop foreign election interference," Tay testified..He said the RCMP advised him to suspend campaigning after he and campaign volunteers were allegedly followed, photographed and watched by unidentified vehicles."Volunteers and I were followed, photographed and had our homes monitored by strange vehicles that were reported to local police and the RCMP," Tay said.According to Tay, one supporter received a package containing a dress splattered with red paint to resemble blood, while other individuals allegedly warned Chinese seniors that voting for him could result in the Chinese Consulate learning of their choice and jeopardizing their ability to obtain visas to visit China.Concerns over foreign interference also surfaced within the Liberal Party during the 2025 election campaign, when four former Liberal MPs or candidates were barred from seeking nominations under circumstances the party never publicly explained.Those disqualified were former MPs Chandra Arya of Nepean, Paul Chiang of Markham–Unionville, Ruby Dhalla of Brampton–Springdale and Han Dong of Don Valley North.Separate research by Elections Canada found concerns about foreign interference were widespread among federal election candidates.According to its Survey Of Candidates For The 45th General Election, 76% of candidates identified online misinformation as a major issue, while 65% believed foreign governments or organizations used social media and other methods to influence Canadians' political opinions.The survey also found 49% believed foreign money was being used to influence Canadian politics, while another 49% said foreign governments or groups attempted to interfere in political parties' candidate selection processes.The issue has been the subject of multiple national security investigations and public inquiries.The Commission on Foreign Interference previously released a classified Canadian Security Intelligence Service briefing alleging the Chinese Communist Party directed approximately $250,000 to individuals described as "pro-China" public office holders, primarily in Ontario.The CSIS briefing warned that foreign interference would continue unless governments treated it as "an existential threat to Canadian democracy" and responded with stronger countermeasures.