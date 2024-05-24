RCMP fatally shoot armed man on Manitoba highway

A man armed with an “edged weapon” caught assaulting a female in a vehicle stopped on a Manitoba highway after midnight Friday died after being shot by RCMP.The 51-year-old male had ignored orders to release the weapon by RCMP who were patrolling the area in response to reports of a suspicious male near La Broquerie, 69 kilometres southeast of Winnipeg.“Despite orders to drop the weapon, the suspect continued towards officers and an officer discharged their firearm,” RCMP said in a news release.Steinbach detachment RCMP came upon a vehicle stopped on Hwy. 52 at 12:30 a.m. and saw the man standing by the driver-side door.“As officers approached, they saw the male was reaching into the vehicle and assaulting the female driver while holding an edged weapon.”“Police ordered him to step away. He then approached the officers with the weapon.”Officers provided medical aid until EMS arrived, but the unidentified man from the St. Anne area, was pronounced dead at the scene.The female suffered minor injuries from the assault.Major crimes continue to investigate.