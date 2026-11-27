Canada’s elections commissioner has acknowledged her office has not conducted a single joint investigation with the RCMP over the past four years, despite allegations of Chinese foreign interference in the 2025 federal election.Commissioner of Canada Elections Caroline Simard made the disclosure Thursday during testimony before the Commons procedure and House affairs committee, reported Blacklock’s Reporter.“These shared investigations, as far as I know over the last four years, we haven’t done one yet,” said Simard.The admission came despite the commissioner’s office having a memorandum of understanding with the RCMP outlining operational and other collaboration between the two agencies.The contents of the agreement have not been made public.Conservative MP Blaine Calkins (Ponoka-Didsbury, Alta.) questioned whether a separate agreement between the RCMP and Chinese police, signed by Prime Minister Mark Carney on January 16, could compromise investigations into foreign election interference.“Do you have any concerns that in your cooperation and collaboration with the RCMP that is now in a cooperation and collaboration agreement with the Ministry of Public Safety for the People’s Republic of China, that your collaboration with the RCMP on investigations into electoral interference might be compromised?” asked Calkins.“It is not for me to comment on that,” replied Simard.Calkins challenged the commissioner’s refusal to address the issue.“Well, who would comment on it?” asked Calkins.“You’re the one doing the investigations. You’re the one with the RCMP as an investigative and cooperative partner in conducting an investigation.”.Simard said cooperation between the two agencies had involved training and obtaining expertise during the federal election rather than joint investigations.The disclosure comes after Conservative candidate Joe Tay was forced to suspend his 2025 federal election campaign in the Toronto riding of Don Valley North following threats linked to Chinese foreign agents.Tay, a podcaster known for his pro-democracy commentary, suspended his campaign on the advice of the RCMP.Election monitors confirmed Chinese agents distributed mock wanted posters featuring Tay after Hong Kong police offered a bounty for his arrest.Natalie Drouin, then-national security advisor to the prime minister, told MPs February 3 that Tay had been offered private security.Tay previously testified before MPs that Chinese officials and suspected foreign agents had engaged in a campaign of intimidation targeting him, his supporters and prospective voters.“During my nomination, a venue owner who hosted a birthday party where I was invited among many guests was summoned twice by the Chinese Consulate for allowing me on the premises,” said Tay.He said Chinese seniors were threatened with losing their visas to visit China if they voted for him.“Volunteers and I were followed, photographed and had our homes monitored by strange vehicles that were reported to local police and the RCMP,” testified Tay.One woman who publicly supported his campaign received a parcel containing a dress splattered with red paint simulating blood, he said.No arrests have been reported in connection with the incidents.The RCMP said in a July 24 statement it had reassigned investigators to “support investigations related to foreign interference” in Ontario but provided no further details.Simard did not address Tay’s case during her committee testimony or explain why no joint investigations with the RCMP had been undertaken.