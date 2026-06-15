News

RCMP health benefit costs top $1.1 billion as sick leave rates surge

“I know that number is upwards of 50% of our active force who are receiving that benefit.”
RCMP
RCMPCourtesy RCMP
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Rcmp
Cdnpoli
Veterans Affairs Canada
Sen. Sandra Pupatello
Samantha Hazen
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news