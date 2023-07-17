featured RCMP hunting for Alberta cattle rustlers who galloped off with scores of bovines By Dave Naylor Dave Naylor News Editor & Calgary Bureau Chief Dave Naylor is News Editor & Calgary Bureau Chief of the Western Standard based in the Calgary Headquarters. He served as City Editor of the Calgary Sun & covered Alberta news for nearly 40 years. Author twitter Author email Jul 17, 2023 3 hrs ago 2 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Black Angus Courtesy Pinterest Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save In the old West, cattle rustlers who pilfered anything that mooed could be lynched up from a nearby tree.Well, the punishment isn't the same, but RCMP in Alberta are looking for help in finding some swiped livestock.The varmints took the beef bonanza last November, riding off into the sunset, so the RCMP Livestock Unit is looking for help."On November 21, 2022, a complaint was received regarding the theft of 79 calves, four cows, and two bulls," said RCMP Cpl. Troy Savinkoff."The cattle are described as Black Angus and Simmental and are branded on the right hip. Similar thefts of this nature have occurred in the area in recent years." The cattle are branded M4. Brand Anyone with information regarding these incidents or the whereabouts of the cattle are asked to contact the RCMP Livestock Investigations Unit at 403-701-1462.If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Royal Canadian Mounted Police Alberta Rcmp Livestock Investigations Unit Troy Savinkoff Cattle Rustling Dave Naylor News Editor & Calgary Bureau Chief Dave Naylor is News Editor & Calgary Bureau Chief of the Western Standard based in the Calgary Headquarters. He served as City Editor of the Calgary Sun & covered Alberta news for nearly 40 years. Author twitter Author email Follow Dave Naylor Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (2) comments Farmboy19 Jul 17, 2023 1:30pm Where...would have been a nice add....really... Report Add Reply Alterego64 Jul 17, 2023 3:29pm [thumbup] Report Add Reply Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Alberta government charges company with falsely reporting emissions New Access to Information rules, must show Canadian I.D. Report warned road salt more environmentally harmful than fracking Ontario man dies after being denied kidney transplant for being unvaccinated Governor General spent $18 million on German book fair visit
(2) comments
Where...would have been a nice add....really...
[thumbup]
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.