RCMP investigates suspicious death of four-year-old girl on Manitoba First Nation

CALGARY — Manitoba RCMP major crimes investigators are probing the suspicious death of a four-year-old girl and serious injuries suffered by two younger children at a Long Plain First Nation home.Manitoba First Nation Police Service officers were called to the residence by paramedics at approximately 7:45 a.m. on August 9 after receiving a report that a young child was in medical distress and had injuries.Officers helped paramedics provide emergency medical care, but the four-year-old girl was pronounced dead at the scene.Two other girls, ages one and two, were found inside the home and taken to hospital. One was initially listed in critical condition and the other was in stable condition. Police said both children are now stable.RCMP Major Crime Services took over the investigation because of the suspicious circumstances surrounding the girl’s death and the serious injuries suffered by the two surviving children.“This is extremely troubling, and we know the community will be searching for answers as to what occurred within this household,” said Supt. Rob Lasson, officer in charge of Major Crime Services.“We want to reassure the community that our investigators are working closely with MFNPS and Long Plain First Nation. We extend our condolences to the family, the community and everyone affected by this tragedy.”Major Crime Services and RCMP Forensic Identification Services are continuing the investigation with assistance from the Manitoba First Nation Police Service and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.Police have not disclosed the nature of the children’s injuries or said whether anyone has been arrested.