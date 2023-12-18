RCMP investigating after horse found shot to death near Innisfail

RCMP in Innisfail are investigating after a horse was shot and killed near TR 353 and RR 255, situated between the towns of Innisfail and Pine Lake.The horse, a two-year-old Grulla Colt, valued at $5,000, was killed by a shotgun blast to the gut on November 29.As of now, the motive behind this cruel act remains unclear and authorities are urging anyone with information to come forward."This is a deeply distressing incident and we are committed to bringing the person responsible to justice. The public's help is invaluable in solving cases like these, and we encourage anyone with information to contact us," said Cpl. Jane Mitchell.For those with information about the incident, the Innisfail RCMP can be reached at 403-227-3341. To ensure anonymity, tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), visiting www.tipsubmit.com on the internet, or sending an SMS. Detailed instructions for SMS submissions can be found on the local Crime Stoppers website at www.crimestoppers.ab.ca