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RCMP investigating bomb threats targeting Shen Yun performances in Canada

RCMP
RCMPCourtesy RCMP
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Rcmp
Cdnpoli
Anita Anand
Chinese Communist Party
Falun Gong
Kelly DeRidder
Shen Yun
Marie-Josée Hogue
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Western Standard
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