RCMP investigating bomb threats targeting Shen Yun performances in Canada

The federal government says the RCMP is investigating bomb and mass shooting threats aimed at performances by the pro-democracy Chinese dance troupe Shen Yun, amid growing concerns over alleged foreign interference linked to the Chinese Communist Party.Blacklock's Reporter says Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand confirmed the investigation in written comments to MPs, saying federal officials immediately contacted police and public safety authorities after learning of the threats.“The department is aware of the very troubling bombing and mass shooting threats that targeted Shen Yun dance performances across Canada,” Anand wrote. She added officials were informed the RCMP had already launched an investigation.“Canada will never tolerate acts of foreign interference or transnational repression against its citizens or those in Canada,” Anand wrote. “Canada will always support the rights of Canadians to express themselves freely and peacefully.”Six Toronto performances by Shen Yun Performing Arts scheduled for April were postponed following the threats.Shen Yun describes itself as an artistic revival of traditional Chinese culture suppressed under communist rule. The troupe is affiliated with the Falun Gong spiritual movement and the Falun Dafa Association of Canada.Anand said Canada has repeatedly raised concerns regarding the treatment of religious groups in China, including Falun Gong practitioners..The minister’s comments came in response to Petition 451-00721, sponsored by Conservative MP Kelly DeRidder. The petition condemned what it described as a 26-year campaign by the Chinese Communist Party to eradicate Falun Gong practitioners.Petitioners alleged Falun Gong supporters in Canada have faced harassment, intimidation, surveillance, disinformation campaigns and other forms of foreign interference linked to Beijing.“Recent incidents include bomb and shooting threats targeting Shen Yun,” the petition stated.At hearings held last year by the Commission on Foreign Interference, representatives from the Falun Dafa Association testified that Chinese Communist Party agents were active within Chinese-Canadian communities.Former national director Grace Dai told the inquiry the alleged efforts were aimed at promoting Communist Party narratives while silencing Falun Gong practitioners in Canada.Commission commissioner Marie-Josée Hogue, now deputy minister of justice, also met privately with members of Falun Dafa and other émigré groups during the inquiry process.At the time, Hogue said the meetings were conducted at undisclosed locations for security reasons.Participants were asked how foreign interference in Canada’s democratic institutions and elections had affected their communities and what recommendations they would make to address the issue.