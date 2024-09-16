RCMP investigating police impersonator in Fort McMurray

Wood Buffalo RCMP are investigating an alarming case of police impersonation after an unknown male conducted a fraudulent traffic stop on Draper Rd.The incident occurred Sunday, around 7:30 p.m. when a black GMC or Chevrolet Suburban used red and blue lights to pull over a vehicle. The complainant told police that a man, dressed entirely in black with no police identifiers, approached and introduced himself as “Officer Tom.”The suspect instructed the driver to exit the vehicle for a random search, which the driver refused. The imposter then demanded the driver leave the vehicle for a "breathalyzer" test. The driver, remaining in the vehicle, complied with the test when presented with a roadside screening device similar to those used by the RCMP. However, before providing any test results, the suspect left the scene and was last seen driving away from Fort McMurray on Draper Rd.RCMP were called around 8:00 p.m. and conducted patrols but were unable to locate the suspect or the vehicle.The vehicle is described as:All black GMC / Chevrolet SuburbanTinted windows and windshieldBlue and red lights located at the top of the windshield The suspect male is described as:CaucasianBaldWearing black track pantsBlack sunglassesBlack external vest RCMP urge anyone who suspects they are being followed by a police impersonator to contact 9-1-1 immediately. The public can request identification from RCMP officers during a stop, including seeing the officer’s badge and ID card, which will display the same identifying number and a photo. If in doubt, people can call the RCMP to verify the officer’s identity.Wood Buffalo RCMP are seeking information from anyone who may know the identity of the suspect or may have experienced a similar incident. Tips can be provided by contacting Wood Buffalo RCMP at (780) 788-4040 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).Residents are also encouraged to report any suspicious activity to assist police in their patrol efforts.For updates, residents can sign up for Alberta RCMP alerts via the RAVE Mobile Safety App..This is what the Western Standard is up againstThe Trudeau government is funding lies and propaganda by directly subsidizing the mainstream media. They do this to entrench the powerful Eastern, woke and corrupt interests that dominate the political, social and economic institutions in Canada. Federal authorities are constantly trying to censor us and stop us from publishing the stories that they don’t want you to read. Ottawa may weaponize our taxes and police against us, but we’ve got a powerful ally on our side.You. Free men, and free women. We need you to stand with us and become a member of the Western Standard. Here’s what you will get for your membership:Unlimited access to all articles from the Western Standard, Alberta Report, West Coast Standard, and Saskatchewan Standard, with no paywall. Our daily newsletter delivered to your inbox. .Access to exclusive Member-only WS events.Keep the West’s leading independent media voice strong and free.If you can, please support us with a monthly or annual membership. It takes just a moment to set up, and you will be making a big impact on keeping one the last independent media outlets in Canada free from Ottawa’s corrupting influence.