RCMP issues public warning after convicted sex offender relocates to Fort Saskatchewan

Alberta RCMP are warning residents in Fort Saskatchewan that a convicted sex offender considered a significant public safety risk has recently moved into the community.Police issued a public notification Thursday regarding 63-year-old Dwain Law, citing concerns over the potential risk he poses following his relocation to the area.Law has previous convictions in British Columbia for sexual assault, assault, arson and property-related offences, according to RCMP. Officers say he is now being closely monitored under a series of court-ordered conditions aimed at limiting contact with vulnerable people.The conditions prohibit Law from attending locations where children commonly gather — including schools, playgrounds, parks, swimming pools and recreation centres — unless accompanied by an approved adult. He is also barred from being alone with girls under 18, must report relationships with women to authorities, and is forbidden from consuming alcohol or drugs.Police said the public notification was issued only after careful consideration of privacy concerns and public safety obligations, adding they believe there is a risk of significant harm to the community.Authorities emphasized the release is intended to help residents take precautionary measures and not encourage vigilante behaviour.Anyone who believes Law may be breaching his conditions or who suspects criminal activity is being urged to contact police immediately or call 911 in an emergency.