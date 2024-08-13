RCMP lay out timeline of Rocky View slaying; defend not releasing suspect description

For the first time, Strathmore RCMP have said out the series of events that led to the murder of Rockview County staffer Colin Hough.In a release, RCMP said that on Aug. 6, 2024, around noon, officers from the Strathmore RCMP received a report of two men who had been shot while doing work along a roadway on TR 250 and RR 281 in Rocky View County. "Upon arriving on scene, emergency crews discovered that Colin Hough and a 39-year-old victim had both been shot during an attempted robbery by two, then unknown, individuals. The suspects burnt the stolen vehicle they arrived to the scene in, and stole one of the victim’s Rocky View County pick-up trucks," said the release.Officers were able locate the suspects in the Rocky View County pick up truck and engaged in a pursuit, however the suspects escaped. Soon after, using the Rocky View County pick-up truck on-board GPS, police were able to locate the truck abandoned in a field in the area of RR 252 and TR 260. "Faced with the potential of armed suspects in area, RCMP issued a police-initiated public alert advising residents in the area to shelter in place. Strathmore RCMP, with assistance of our Emergency Response Team, Calgary Police TAC, Calgary Police Dog Service, the Alberta RCMP helicopter, Calgary HAWCS, drones, and neighbouring detachments, conducted a thorough search of the area."At this point in time police had limited and vague descriptions of the suspects involved in the incident. Providing vague or potentially inaccurate information to the public about the suspects at this crucial time could have been misleading and potentially dangerous."RCMP did not explain why they didn't warn residents the killers were driving a marked Rocky View County pickup.After conducting a thorough search, RCMP were satisfied that the suspects had escaped and the immediate risk to residents had subsided. Police at this time lifted the shelter in place and continued to investigate."After continued investigation, police learned that the suspects, during an unrelated incident, were involved in a minor collision in Calgary in which the stolen vehicle they were driving was partially disabled. They then drove to where the shooting victims were working and attempted to steal a new vehicle. It was at this time both victims were shot," said the RCMP.On Aug. 8, RCMP determined that Arthur Wayne Penner was one of the suspects. Immediate actions were taken to set up surveillance on Penner and liaise with Alberta Crown Prosecutors to obtained charge approvals. Once the approval was received, RCMP with assistance from Edmonton Police Service, safety arrested Penner in Edmonton.On Sunday, 2024, police identified Elijah Strawberry as the second suspect in this incident. After receiving Crown approval, RCMP have obtained a warrant for his arrest. “I want to assure everyone that the RCMP has done, and continue to do, everything in our power to swiftly investigate and arrest these dangerous suspects. I give my most heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of Colin Hough who was out working and making a living when these individuals took his life,” said Staff Sgt. Mark Wielgosz.Strawberry is described as a light-complexioned male, 6 ft. 1-in. , 169 lbs., with several arm and face tattoos and brown hair. Authorities consider him armed and dangerous and urge the public not to approach him but to call 911 immediately if spotted.