RCMP looking for witnesses into suspicious drowning death of 5-year-old Alberta child

After calling the drowning death of a 5-year-old child in Wabumun Lake earlier this month "suspicious," RCMP are looking for witnesses who saw the tragedy.The Alberta RCMP Major Crimes Unit has taken over of the investigation into the death which occurred at Moonlight Bay on Oct. 13."Alberta RCMP are treating this death as suspicious and are looking to speak to additional witnesses. Police believe that there were several people on the lake during this time and are asking these individuals to come forward as police believe they may have valuable information leading up to the drowning," RCMP said in a Tuesday release. "If you had been on Moonlight Bay on Oct. 13, between the hours of 2 and 3 p.m., police are asking you to contact the Parkland RCMP Detachment at 825-220-2000."On Oct. 13, RCMP issued a press release saying: "At 2:50 p.m. Parkland RCMP received a report of a capsized water craft on Wabamun Lake. RCMP members along with EMS and STARS deployed to assist."The release did not elaborate.A subsequent RCMP release said: "RCMP can advise 2 individuals were located from an overturned canoe on Wabamun Lake near the Provincial Campground/ Moonlight Bay.""A 5-year-old female victim was recovered from the water by bystanders prior to emergency services and police attendance. The second person a 35-year-old female was pulled from the water by other watercraft in the area.""However the 5-year-old despite lifesaving efforts was pronounced deceased on scene by STARS and EMS."But on Oct. 17., the investigation took a twist."RCMP has now learned that the water craft did not capsize and is continuing to treat this fatal incident as a criminal investigation," it said in a release.