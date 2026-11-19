REGINA – Saskatchewan RCMP said 119 people were arrested during a five-week enforcement operation in Pelican Narrows, a northern community that has seen several killings in recent months.The Saskatchewan Enforcement Response Team (SERT) sent 29 officers from 14 SERT units to the community of about 3,700 people between October 1 and November 5, RCMP said in a news release November 18.Police said the operation led to 84 Criminal Code charges and five charges under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act. Officers also executed 83 arrest warrants and four search warrants and carried out 222 traffic stops.RCMP said they seized 10 firearms, 1.1 kilograms of methamphetamine, 302 grams of cocaine, and 19 grams of other controlled substances.Staff Sgt. Éric Desfossés, SERT's north region manager, said the results show "coordinated, intelligence-driven enforcement can make a real impact on community safety." He added that "policing alone won't eliminate crime in any community.".At a news conference November 18, Desfossés said police chose October 1 based on information about offenders moving in and out of the community. "We were going for violent offenders and violent offences," he said. He did not have a breakdown of how many of those arrested live in Pelican Narrows, CBC News reported.RCMP said crime in Pelican Narrows has increased by 50% over the past decade. The SERT officers worked in addition to those posted to the local detachment.CBC reported that in October, while SERT was in the community, a 22-year-old man was shot to death after approaching and shooting at two teenagers. In June, a man and a woman were shot at separate locations near the health clinic, and the woman died.Pelican Narrows is part of Peter Ballantyne Cree Nation (PBCN). After the June shooting, its leadership asked the Saskatchewan and federal governments for help. CBC reported that PBCN doubled its community security officers to four and enforced a 9:00 pm to 6:00 am CST curfew.Chief Peter Beatty said in the RCMP release that "targeted enforcement operations such as this play an important role in addressing these concerns and strengthening community safety."