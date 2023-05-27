RCMP vehicle

 

 Courtesy CBC

Ontario abandoned its requirement that police cadets have a university degree, while the RCMP might be headed in the opposite direction.

The RCMP celebrated 150 years of policing on May 23, but its historic training depot in Regina might not last much longer. The Mass Casualty Commission recommended the depot be wound down by 2032 and training be replaced with university programs.

Senior Contributor (Saskatchewan)

Lee Harding is the Senior Saskatchewan Contributor for the Western Standard and Saskatchewan Standard based in the Regina Bureau. He has served as the Saskatchewan Director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation.

rianc
rianc

The mass casualty event in Nova Scotia was not really an issue with the RCMP and their training. The biggest problem for the RCMP was they weren't provided the equipment needed to do their job. Problems with radios for officers, no working maps for the area. The idea of requiring RCMP to close their training depot and have officers trained in University won't work. Universities are the paradigm of the woke left and you won't being able to control the consistency of education of officers at universities across Canada. Also who is going to provide the training for hand combat, weapons and driving needed, the universities? Also for experts to say you need a university degree to be a good officer is ridiculous. This shows an elitist attitude for those speaking that anyone without a degree is just an idiot incapable of being a police officer. Perhaps ending Trudumbs DEI insanity and not require a university degree would raise the level of police, not decrease it. Requiring a university degree only reduces the number of applicants and doesn't guarantee the applicants available are better than non-university educated applicants.

gtkeough
gtkeough

Very sadly, this whole mass casualty affair had absolutely nothing to do with the level of education of any directly involved RCMP members ( excluding Lucki ), but everything to do with a catastrophe for a Justice System, & a bunch of politicians looking to save their own hides. Lucki, lacking people skills & the experience required, allowed herself to be thrown under the bus by Trudope while trying to save a job she was never qualified for in the first place. The now deceased idiot used our very fractured Justice System to carry out his tragic agenda. Hanging the blame of this tragedy on the shoulders of the police could not be further from the truth. There is nothing wrong with police training, what is wrong is the utter BS they must endure thanks to a bunch of self serving, corrupted politicians, ( eg. bill C21 ), & a sham of a Justice System. Until these politicians are held to account...I don't just mean booted out of office, & the Justice System completely overhauled, expect more of the same.

