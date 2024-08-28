News

RCMP memo reveals Mounties supported the Freedom Convoy

Freedom Convoy
Freedom ConvoyYellowhead Institute
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Emergencies Act
Canadian Security Intelligence Service
Janice Charette
Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau
Justice Richard Mosley
Blacklock's Reporter
2022 Freedom Convoy in Ottawa
Alberta-Montana border blockade at Coutts
then-RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki
Parliament Hill in Ottawa
Convoy sympathizers
RCMP members
Deputy Commissioner Brian Brennan

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news