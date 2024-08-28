RCMP memo reveals Mounties supported the Freedom Convoy

A newly disclosed memo from then-RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki says current and former Mounties were among supporters of the 2022 Freedom Convoy protest at Parliament Hill in Ottawa.The document, dated April 26, 2022 and obtained by Blacklock's Reporter, said Lucki tried to find Convoy sympathizers within the force.“If pressed on former and current members participating in the protest, the RCMP is aware that past and (current) members participated in or potentially supported the protests in some manner,” said the memo. “The RCMP is still in the process of following up on these matters.”“Due to the legitimate public interest in an impartial and effective public service, a public service employee’s right to freedom of expression is not absolute. It must be balanced against the employee’s duty of loyalty to the employer.”The document was prepared for Lucki’s testimony at parliamentary committee hearings.“I am aware of material that circulated on social media pertaining to a chat group that included some of our members and can confirm we are looking into the matter,” it said.No RCMP members are known to have been disciplined for expressing sympathy with protesters. “Most people participating in the Ottawa protest were motivated by a desire to end Covid-related mandates,” said the document.“Was the situation in Ottawa a failure of the Ottawa Police Service? It is not for me to evaluate or pass judgment.”“Did the RCMP need the Emergencies Act to resolve the protests? Was it necessary?” asked the memo. “The RCMP was able to resolve numerous blockades in our jurisdiction, specifically those in Coutts, Emerson and the Pacific Highway, all within existing legislation.”All internal RCMP documents disclosed to date conclude the Ottawa protest was peaceful. “There was no serious violence in Ottawa, the main reason for the Emergencies Act,” said a February 21, 2022 email by Deputy Commissioner Brian Brennan. The Canadian Security Intelligence Service similarly concluded the Freedom Convoy “never constituted a threat to the security of Canada,” according to a February 13 report to cabinet.A federal judge last January 23 ruled cabinet acted unlawfully in imposing the Emergencies Act. It “was not justified,” wrote Justice Richard Mosley. “The scope of the regulations was overbroad in so far as it captured people who simply wanted to join in the protest by standing on Parliament Hill carrying a placard,” said the Court. The finding is under appeal.Internal federal records show Prime Minister Justin Trudeau considered the Freedom Convoy an embarrassment. “The prime minister confirmed that he has been speaking with a number of international partners and they are all expressing concern about Canada and our ability to handle it,” said censored minutes of a February 12, 2022 cabinet meeting.Janice Charette, then-Clerk of the Privy Council, said in a confidential February 14 memo the Prime Minister’s Office feared protesters threatened “Canada’s international reputation.” Charette later testified at a judicial inquiry that staff were expected to bring “the full power of the federal government” against the Convoy.“All hands on deck, no idea too crazy, let’s look at absolutely everything,” said Charette. “Let’s look at every law we have.”